Corinthians publishes list of related yet without Willian for match against Flamengo

Corinthians confirmed this Tuesday afternoon the list of 24 athletes related to face Flamengo. The match takes place at 9:30 pm next Wednesday, at Maracanã, and Timão still won’t have Willian’s return.

The shirt 10, hired by the club in September, suffered a thigh injury on October 15th, just over a month ago, and his presence among those related to this Wednesday’s clash was mentioned. The return to the lawns, however, should happen only against Santos, next Sunday. At the time of the injury, it is worth remembering, Willian hit a streak as a starter for the alvinegra team.

On the other hand, Timão has the return of Fábio Santos, suspended from the last game by yellow cards. In addition to Willian, Ruan Oliveira is out, due to injury, and Cantillo, who is with the Colombian team.

The team led by Sylvinho has a tough mission to win the three points away from home and in front of the vice-leader of the championship. Timão arrives for the match in fifth place with 50 points, two behind Red Bull Bragantino, which closes the G4.

Check out the list of related items for the game against Flamengo

Goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli

Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier

Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho and Xavier Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

