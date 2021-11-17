Corinthians repudiates racist act by Nacional-URU players against striker Adriana

Corinthians took a stand in relation to the racist act committed by Nacional-URU players in Tuesday’s match. The team alvinegra won 8-0 and guaranteed a place in the final next Sunday.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista took note of the women’s soccer athletes’ report about the racial insult that occurred in the Libertadores semifinal, which they vehemently repudiate. The club is in solidarity with Adriana and the other players and immediately provides them with all the necessary support“says the note – read below in full.

Adriana scored Timão’s sixth goal in the rout with a penalty. After the goal, Corinthians players saw their opponents refer to the attacker as “monkey”.

The injuries, denounced by the twitter of Corinthians still with the match in progress, were commented by Adriana. In protest, the players celebrated the seventh and eighth goals of the game with their arms raised, in the classic symbol of the fight against racism.

The female delegation will have all the legal support necessary for the necessary investigation and the blunt punishment of this unacceptable act.

