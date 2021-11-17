Corinthians runs over the Nacional-URU and guarantees a spot in the Libertadores Feminina final

Corinthians returned to show on the field this Tuesday afternoon and secured a spot in the Libertadores final. Timão didn’t know about Nacional and thrashed the Uruguayan team 8-0.

The first half had a very different scenario from the second. In the initial stage, the game was very busy and was 1-0 for Timão. In the second half, Corinthians broke loose on the field and reached eight goals in total.

Now get ready, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field in the Libertadores grand final. The ball rolls at 20h and Timon seeks the cup against Independiente Santa Fé, from Colombia.

The holders!

Coach Arthur Elias made some changes at Corinthians to face Nacional. Thus, Timão was selected with Kemelli, Poliana, Gi Campiolo, Sparrow, Yasmim, Diany, Gabi Zanotti, Tamires, Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

my helm

The Uruguayan team, in turn, went into the field with Villanueva, Costa, Colman, Ferradans, Viera, C. Gómez, Bermúdez, L. Gómez, Á. Gómez, Morales and Pizarro.

The game

First time

Corinthians got its first submission with just over 30 seconds into the game. Gabi Portilho received the in-depth pass from the right flank and made a cross in the area for Diany’s submission, but the ball went over the end line.

The team alvinegra was just pressure in the first minutes, looking to open the score as soon as possible. With five minutes in, Vic Albuquerque took a free-kick at the barrier and Yasmim had the upper hand, who dominated his chest and hit high, but sent the ball over the goal.

The national’s first attempt was just before ten minutes, when Pizarro made the throw in the area and Ferradans managed to head a deflection, but Kemelli made the save without difficulties. Corinthians responded quickly and with danger: Tamires made the play on the back line and called Vic inside the area, who hit his heel for Adriana to finish first at the edge of the area.

The ball deflected on defense and went out in the corner that generated Timão’s first goal in the game. Yasmim was responsible for charging and Gi Campiolo rose high, beat the opponent and headed hard to open the scoring. The Nacional team tried to respond quickly, but Kemelli made a good save on the low kick and ruled out the danger.

Before the 15th minute, Nacional still made a strong claim for a possible penalty involving Pardal, but the referee did not score anything in the bid. Over the next ten minutes, tempers were calmed and Corinthians valued the exchange of passes a lot. Tamires had two good finishes, but Villanueva made good saves.

Timão was back in danger shortly before the 30th minute, with Gabi Portilho. The shirt 18 scored with Adriana, invaded the area and hit crossed, but the ball swerved in the marking and was removed before Gabi Zanotti managed to complete the move. Five minutes later, Poli came up the wing and crossed the ball over the head of Vic Albuquerque, but the forward sent it over the goal.

Shortly after, it was Adriana’s turn to try for her goal. Shirt 16 received the pass, put the ball in front and won the mark to hit low, but Villanueva made the defence. The final minutes marked a very tight game and some hard fouls, but without new chances of danger for both sides.

Second time

Corinthians returned willing to extend their advantage and managed it in less than five minutes. In the next move, after suffering a very hard foul, Diany responded in the best way and scored a great goal: she kept the ball at the entrance to the area, cleared the marker and hit by elevation with no chance of defense for the goalkeeper.

Shortly after, it was Vic’s turn to leave his goal in the match. Adriana received the pass from the right and hit hard, but stopped at Villanueva’s defense. Even after being down in the area, she got up and managed a good pass for shirt 17 to volley her fourth goal for the team in the competition.

With about 18 minutes, Corinthians signed the rout. Tamires made a good play on the left and crossed into the area for Gabi Portilho, who hit the first ball and puffed up the net. Soon after, Arthur Elias made the first two Timão replacements: Andressinha and Jheniffer replaced Gabi Zanotti and Tamires.

In the first opportunity, the newly placed duo participated in the fifth goal in Alvinegro in the match. Anddressinha received in the middle and called Vic Albuquerque for elevation within the area, she fixed her chest for Jheniffer and shirt 9 did not miss the opportunity. 5 to 0 for Timon!

On minute 25, Corinthians had a penalty to convert and took advantage of the opportunity. Gabi Portilho received the pass at the entrance to the area, invaded and was taken down by Colman. The person responsible for the crash was Adriana, who kicked hard and converted.

Right after the billing, a confusion arose. The generation of images did not capture what happened, but Corinthians quickly positioned itself on social networks and exposed that Vic Albuquerque, who was caught crying, heard an opponent call Adriana a “monkey”.

Shortly after the game restarted, Arthur made three changes: Sparrow, Vic Albuquerque and Adriana left for Juliete, Ingryd and Grazi. Once again, Arthur’s changes took effect: Juliete took advantage of the leftover at the entrance to the area and hit the corner to score the seventh goal. At the celebration, all the athletes united and raised their arms in the classic symbol against racism.

In the final minutes, there was still time for one more goal. Grazi received the pass inside the area, beat marker a and hit the goalkeeper’s exit to score the eighth of Timão. At the celebration, once again, arms raised and the important message: no racism!

Technical sheet of Corinthians 8 x 0 Nacional-UR

Competition: Women’s Libertadores Cup of America

Local: Manuel Ferreira, Assuno, Paraguay

Date: November 16, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 5:30 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Giovanna Campiolo, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Victria Albuquerque, Adriana, Jheniffer, Juliete, Grazi (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Sparrow and Gabi Zanotti (Corinthians)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Poliana, Giovanna Campiolo, Sparrow (Juliete) and Yasmim; Diany, Gabi Zanotti (Anddressinha), Gabi Portilho and Tamires (Jheniffer); Victria Albuquerque (Ingryd) and Adriana (Grazi).

Technician: Arthur Elias

NATIONAL-UR: Villanueva; Costa, Colman and Ferradans; Viera, C.Gmez, Bermudez, L.Gmez and . Gmez; Morales and Pizarro (Ferrada).

