Corinthians visits Flamengo in search of a spot in the G4 of the Brazilian Nationals; see details

Corinthians has a tough mission this Wednesday night. Playing at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, Sylvinho’s team tries to score three points against Flamengo to establish itself in the G4 of Brasileirão.

Alvinegra is looking to win away from home again, something that hasn’t happened since the end of August – Timão hasn’t won the three points away from home since the fans returned. Ending this taboo would also mean a place in the G4, as Red Bull Bragantino lost last Tuesday and was stagnant with two points ahead of Timão.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the my helm detailed the match. Check out!

lineup

The tendency is for Sylvinho to keep the starting lineup for the last game, which ended in a victory against Cuiabá. Thus, Corinthians can go to the field with: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, João Victor, Lucas Piton, Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô.

my helm

Arbitration

The main referee selected by the CBF is Anderson Daronco. He will be assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Stanislau in the banners, while the responsible for the VAR is Rodrigo Dalonso Feira.

Streaming

Faithful will have many options to watch the game tonight. On open TV, the match will be shown on Globe, while in the closed grid it is the responsibility of the Premiere It’s from SportTV.

It is still possible to support Timon directly from the stands of Maracanã. The match will have the presence of Fiel and the club released information for the purchase of tickets here.

Finally, there is the possibility to follow the real time of the my helm. Here, the bid by bid starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans can interact with other internet users, in addition to having access to exclusive photos and videos.

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Flamengo.