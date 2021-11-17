Corinthians ‘walks, makes 8-0 at Nacional and goes to the decision; São Paulo club accuses rivals of racism on the field

In Paraguay, Corinthians thrashed the Uruguayans in the semifinal and faces Independiente Santa Fe, from Colombia, in the great decision of the women’s Conmebol Libertadores

tri da dream Libertadores Conmebol female remains alive for the Corinthians. This Tuesday (16), at the Manuel Ferreira Stadium, in Asunción, Paraguay, the brabas ‘walked’ and thrashed the National, from Uruguay, by 8-0 and are in the big decision of the continental competition.

The goals were scored by Giovanna Campiolo, Vic Albuquerque, Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer, Adriana, Juliette, Grazi and Diany, who even scored a real great goal early in the second half.

Now, the Brazilians will try to make history and take another Libertadores title, after the achievements in 2017 and 2019. brabas also try to end the season with the triple crown, with the titles of Libertadores, Brasileirão and Paulistão.

The Uruguayans, in turn, only have the dispute for third place in the Libertadores, which takes place this Thursday (18th).

Corinthians opened the scoring after 11 minutes of play. Yasmim took a millimeter corner kick on the right and found the head of Giovanna Campiolo, who swelled the net and made it 1-0.

On minute 36, Adriana had the chance to extend the advantage of the São Paulo team in the first half, after coming face to face with goalkeeper Villanueva, but wasted.

On the way back from halftime, Corinthians came back even better and rocked (many more) times, twice in the first 10 minutes.

The first was a great goal. On minute 4, Diany made a beautiful individual move, confusing Nacional’s defense and hitting the goal, hitting the Uruguayan team’s goalkeeper angle.

Already at 9, Adriana submitted inside the area, but the Nacional goalkeeper saved. On the rebound, Vic Albuquerque took the opportunity and puffed up the net to make the 3-0.

At 17 and 19, the brabas they reached the fourth and fifth goals, with Gabi Portilho and Jheniffer, respectively.

Adriana, with a penalty, Juliette and Grazi also completed the rout and scored at 26, 38, and 45, respectively, and scored 8-0 in Asunción.

With the victory in the semi, the São Paulo club continues with 100% success in this women’s Libertadores, with five consecutive triumphs so far.

In the group stage, Corinthians won their three matches and ended up in the isolated lead of group D with nine points. Nacional finished second, with six points, as they suffered a resounding rout by the Brazilians by 5-1.

In the quarterfinals, the Brazilians defeated Alianza Lima, from Peru, by 3-1.

Corinthians thrashed Nacional-URU in the women’s Libertadores semifinal and is in the big decision Norberto Duarte/Getty Images

Corinthians denounces episode of racism on the field

Through social networks, the São Paulo club denounced an act of racism on the field by Nacional. According to the helm, after scoring a penalty, Adriana was called “monkey” by a player from the Uruguayan club, who has not yet been identified. The São Paulo club’s own players also hugged their teammate and celebrated by making gestures against racism in the goals that came right away.

After the goal, Adriana was called “monkey” by her opponent. UNFORTUNATE! 2Q I 28 min I Corinthians 6 x 0 National — Corinthians Football Women (@SCPCFutFeminino) November 16, 2021

Brabas seek unprecedented feat in Brazil

In the current season, Corinthians has already won the Brasileirão by defeating their rival palm trees in the big decision and, on the eve of the Libertadores, he guaranteed his place in the decision of the São Paulo Championship against the São Paulo.

If you win Libertadores, the team will already be the first to have the double of winning the Brazilian Championship and the Libertadores, with other doubles being won on three other occasions.

Championship status

Corinthians is classified to dispute its third female Libertadores final in history and can win the trichampionship. The opponent in the big decision will be the Independent Santa Fe, from Colombia, which eliminated the railway, current champion, in the other semifinal.

On the other hand, Nacional, despite no longer having a chance for the title, is still fighting for the 3rd place in the Libertadores Feminina against Ferroviaria. The match takes place this Thursday (18th), at the Arsenico Erico Stadium, in Asunción, Paraguay, broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

It went well: Vic Albuqueque

The Corinthians forward left one more and reached four goals in the artillery of her team in the women’s Libertadores. In addition, he also provided assistance for the fifth goal, scored by Jheniffer.

next game

The decision of the women’s Libertadores between Corinthians x Independiente San Fe will be next Sunday (21), at 8 pm, at the Gran Parque Central Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, with live broadcasting by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

National (URU) 0 x 8 Corinthians

GOLS: Corinthians: Giovanna Campiolo (11′ 1ºT), Diany (4′ 2ºT), Vic Albuquerque (9′ 2ºT), Gabi Portilho (17′ 2ºT), Jheniffer (19′ 2ºT), Adriana (26′ 2ºT), Juliette (38′ 2ºT) and Grazi (45′ 2ºT)

CORINTHIANS: Kemelli; Poliana, Giovanna Campiolo, Sparrow and Yasmim; Diany, Gabi Zanotti and Gabi Portilho; Tamires, Vic Albuquerque and Adriana . Technician: Arthur Elijah.

NATIONAL: Villanueva; Costa, Colman and Ferradans; A. Gomez, Bermudez, J. Gomez, Viera and L. Gomez; Pizarro and Morales. Technician: Diego Testas.