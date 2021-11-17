Covid-19: how the 3rd dose of the vaccine will work for people over 18 years old

by

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Hand with disposable glove holds three syringes with clear liquid inside.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In addition to expanding the third dose to the entire adult population, the ministry changed the interval for the booster: before, it was six months, now it’s five

The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (16/11) that all Brazilians over 18 are able to take a third dose of the vaccine that protects against covid-19.

Until now, the booster took place after six months and was only indicated for individuals over 60 years old, health professionals and immunosuppressed (people with problems in the immune system).

Minister Marcelo Queiroga assured that the country has enough doses to offer this third application to all adults between November 2021 and May 2022, at 38 thousand health centers throughout the country.

“Thanks to the preliminary information that we have from the scientific studies of effectiveness, carried out in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz) and the University of Oxford, we decided to expand this booster dose to all those over 18 years of age”, announced Queiroga.