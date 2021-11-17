Covid-19: how the 3rd dose of the vaccine will work for people over 18 years old

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (16/11) that all Brazilians over 18 are able to take a third dose of the vaccine that protects against covid-19.

Until now, the booster took place after six months and was only indicated for individuals over 60 years old, health professionals and immunosuppressed (people with problems in the immune system).

Minister Marcelo Queiroga assured that the country has enough doses to offer this third application to all adults between November 2021 and May 2022, at 38 thousand health centers throughout the country.

“Thanks to the preliminary information that we have from the scientific studies of effectiveness, carried out in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz) and the University of Oxford, we decided to expand this booster dose to all those over 18 years of age”, announced Queiroga.

Understand below how this new stage of the vaccination campaign against covid-19 should work.

When can I take it?

According to information released by the Ministry of Health, Brazilians will receive the third dose five months after taking the second (in the case of immunizing agents CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca).

In other words: those who completed the vaccination schedule in October 2021 will be able to go to health centers for the third dose around March 2022.

As for those who took the Janssen vaccine, which was a single dose, the ministry now indicates a second dose two months apart. Five months later, the individual can take the booster (read below).

The Ministry of Health says it will carry out communication campaigns to inform more details about this schedule. Health departments of states and municipalities must also create their own calendars, following the guidance of the federal government, the quantity of doses sent and the characteristics of the local population.

According to government projections, 12.4 million Brazilians are already able to receive the booster dose in November.

In December, it will be the turn of another 2.9 million individuals to return to health posts.

Starting in January, the number is expected to grow again to 12.4 million and will continue to rise in February (21.8 million) and March (29.6 million).

For April, 19.6 million individuals are projected with the third dose. In May, there will be 4.3 million.

What vaccine can I get?

When asked about the type of immunizing agent that will be used as a booster, Queiroga said that the ministry continues to bet on the heterologous scheme.

“The preference is for this additional dose to be a different vaccine, which is a decision based on data and scientific evidence,” he explained.

In other words, this means that anyone who has taken two doses of AstraZeneca will receive a third from Pfizer and vice versa.

The trend, according to the minister, is that most adults receive the product from Pfizer as a third dose, because the immunizing agent from AstraZeneca was the most used as the first and second doses in this age group over the past few months.

“In the event of a possible shortage of Pfizer’s vaccine, which should not happen, we will be able to use another vaccine platform, preferably of a different type than the one used in primary vaccination”, completed Queiroga.

Physician Rosana Leite de Melo, extraordinary secretary for Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health, explained that Brazil has already guaranteed enough vaccines to apply the third dose and is already evaluating the need to buy more units for an eventual fourth dose in the elderly in the second half of 2022.

In July, the Ministry of Health had asked FioCruz and the University of Oxford to carry out a survey on the variation in immunity after vaccination with two doses and the need for a booster some time later.

These data served as the basis for the decision to expand the offer of the third dose to the entire population over 18 years of age.

It remains to be seen whether younger individuals will need new doses in the future.

And who got the Janssen vaccine?

Soon after the announcement by the Ministry of Health, people who received the Janssen vaccine, which is a single dose, were left with many doubts. Will they also be entitled to the third dose?

According to the explanations of the representatives of the Federal Government, these individuals will have to take a second dose, which will be applied two months after the first.

“Those who took Janssen will complete the vaccination schedule. Although it is a single dose, it’s up to us [Ministério da Saúde] the definitions. The person will take two doses, two months apart. Janssen arrived in June and July, so we are within the expected time”, detailed Melo.

If the first batches arrived in the country from the turn of the first to the second semester and people had access to this vaccine in August, this means that they should have received the second dose, within the time recommended by the ministry, between the end of October and early November.

In other words: there is a contingent of Brazilians who already have this second dose of Janssen’s vaccine late.

The idea is for the government to reinforce the distribution of Janssen’s immunizing agent at health posts over the next few weeks.

Then, five months after the date of that second dose of Janssen vaccine, people will finally be entitled to the third dose (preferably with the Pfizer vaccine). Anyone who takes the second dose in November, for example, may receive the third in April 2022.

This same two-dose regimen of Janssen is already adopted in the United States: although clinical studies with one dose of this immunizer show that it is capable of providing good protection, research published later showed that this immunity drops over time and is It is important to apply a booster.

Within the Brazilian context, however, it is necessary to take into account that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the Janssen vaccine as a single dose. It is then necessary for the pharmaceutical company to request a change in the scheme to the country’s regulatory agency.

In other words: there is a contradiction between the decision of the Ministry of Health, to apply a second dose of Janssen, and what is regulated in Brazil by Anvisa. It is not yet clear how this issue will be resolved.

Sought by BBC News Brasil, Anvisa explained that it awaits the submission of documents by Janssen and “the forecast is that by next week the company will deliver the studies on the efficacy and safety of the booster dose of its vaccine”.

The Ministry of Health and Janssen did not send responses to our requests for clarification as of this writing.

And the second dose?

During the announcement, representatives of the Ministry of Health also drew attention to the number of Brazilians who did not take the two doses.

“Many have not yet sought out the basic health unit to complete the vaccination schedule”, warned Queiroga.

According to scientific evidence, both doses provide a good level of protection, especially against the more severe forms of covid-19, which are related to hospitalization and the need for intubation.