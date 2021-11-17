Covid-19 incidence rate in Germany breaks record and worries authorities

The coronavirus infection rate in Germany has reached its highest level since the start of the pandemic, according to public health data released on Monday (15), and the parties expected to form the new government plan to expand the measures to combat it. to the pandemic.

The seven-day incidence rate — the number of people infected per 100,000 population in the last week — rose from 289 to 303, according to the Robert Koch Institute of Public Health.

It is the first time that this index is above 300 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased by 43 to a total of 97,715.

The three parties in talks to form the new government plan to expand proposed measures to combat the spread of the new wave of infections, said co-leader of the Greens, Robert Habeck.

“We are expanding the toolbox compared to the proposals presented in parliament,” Habeck told ARD broadcaster.

The measures will include contact restrictions, under an amendment obtained by Reuters.

Last Saturday (13), three German state health ministers called on the parties to extend the power of states to implement stricter measures, such as lockdown or school closings.