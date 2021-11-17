Covid: Portugal has the highest number of hospitalized in the last 2 months – News

Portugal recorded this Tuesday (16), for the tenth consecutive day, an increase in hospitalized patients with Covid-19, reaching the mark of 486 hospitalized, the highest in the last two months.

The number appears in the bulletin presented today by the country’s DGS (General Directorate of Health). Also according to the agency, the country recorded in the last 24 hours over 1,693 cases of infection by the new coronavirus and nine deaths caused by Covid-19.

The respective totals of positives and victims rose to 1,110,155 and 18,274. Currently, according to the DGS, there are 80 patients admitted to intensive care units in hospitals in Portugal, which represents one more than last Monday (15).

The accumulated incidence in the country is 156.6 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days. The Rt transmission index, which measures the number of people needed to infect another, is 1.16.

Given the alarming indicators of recent weeks, the Portuguese government called a meeting with experts, which will take place next Friday (19), to discuss restrictions to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

The prime minister, António Costa, on Tuesday, however, ruled out the possibility of re-declaring a state of emergency in the country. “The measures to be taken will be evaluated, depending on the risk,” said Costa.

The prime minister, however, assured that the government’s objective is to continue “making people’s lives as little difficult as possible”. The Minister of Health, Marta Temido, guaranteed last week that all scenarios were “open”, while the Minister of Labor, Ana Mendes Godinho, said yesterday that the obligation of remote work is not excluded.

Currently, in Portugal, just over 10 million inhabitants have completed the vaccination scheme against Covid-19, which represents 86% of the population. The country, in fact, has already advanced to the application of the third dose of immunizing agents, in people over 65 years of age.

According to Costa, 60% of people over 80 years old have already been vaccinated, while 32% of the population aged 65 to 80 received the booster dose.