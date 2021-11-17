Covid: Portugal has the highest number of hospitalized in two months – News

The total number of inpatients with the new coronavirus in Portuguese hospitals increased last Tuesday (16) for the tenth consecutive day, reaching 486 inpatients, the highest number in the last two months, as concerns about a fifth wave increase. .

According to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), Portugal has 1,693 new infections and nine deaths, accumulating 1,110,155 confirmed cases and 18,274 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 80 patients in intensive care units, four more compared to Monday.

The 14-day incidence, last updated on Monday, is 156.5 cases per 100,000 population and the Rt transmission rate — which measures the number of infected by infected — is 1.16.

The government thinks about restrictions

Given the negative evolution of the pandemic in recent weeks, the Portuguese government called a meeting with experts for next Friday to study the restrictions.

Even so, the prime minister, António Costa, waived the declaration of a state of emergency, the highest level of alert in the country and which has already been applied on two occasions.

“The measures to be taken based on the risk will be evaluated”, said Costa, but clarified that this will be done “by making people’s lives as less difficult as possible”.

The Minister of Health, Marta Temido, said last week that all scenarios “are open”, and the Minister of Labor, Ana Mendes Godinho, said on Monday that they do not exclude the possibility of returning to compulsory telework.

Specialist and Physician Alert

If last week it was a report from several epidemiologists that warned of the possibility of a fifth wave in Portugal, on Tuesday the warnings came from the medical community.

The Medical Association warned that the indicator they use as a reference to assess the evolution of the pandemic has increased and gone from the “alert” to the “alarm” level. With this trajectory, they hope it surpasses the level called “critical”.

Even so, experts predict that this wave will not cause as many deaths as the previous ones, thanks to the advance of vaccination.

Portugal, with just over ten million inhabitants, has already vaccinated 86% of its total population with the complete regimen and already administers a third dose to those over 65 years of age.

As for this third dose, Costa said that 60% of those over 80 years old have already received it, while 32% of the group between 65 and 80 years old have a booster dose.