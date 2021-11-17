Covid vaccine: is it fair that non-immunized people are prevented from working?

Peter Ball

The United States may have played a key role in developing the first vaccine against covid-19, but it is now in the midst of a major dilemma over its use. Should people be forced to take it?

From being banned from restaurants and sporting events to losing their jobs, proof of vaccinations have become a big issue, especially in recent weeks in New York.

And what happens there could impact the rest of the world as vaccination rates rise and countries wonder how best to continue fighting the pandemic.

“I’m not against the vaccine in its entirety,” says Crisleidy Castillo.

“I’m just saying I don’t want to take it right now because I’m breastfeeding.”

The 27-year-old special education teacher worked at a school in New York City until a few weeks ago. She was placed on indefinite leave, along with thousands of other Department of Education employees who had not received even one dose of covid vaccine.

Since then, that order has been extended to all municipal employees, who must take the shots or lose their jobs.

“I just don’t think it’s safe because there’s not enough research completed,” adds Crisleidy, although covid vaccines approved in the United States have passed medical testing and have also been approved in dozens of other countries.

She is now without pay and says that if she accepts a job offer from a private school (so that she can go back to work), she will have a 60% pay cut and lose health insurance.

Crisleidy applied for a vaccine exception request, but the initial request and her appeal were rejected.

Exemptions are only allowed if they are listed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He recommends that breastfeeding mothers be vaccinated and says there is no medical evidence that this is unsafe.

However, Crisleidy still doesn’t want to get the vaccine: “I’m basically being penalized just for a personal decision I made. Not because I’m being selfish, but because I want to protect my daughter.”

The Department of Education says, “Vaccines are our strongest tool in the fight against covid-19. This decision is on the right side of the law and will protect our students and staff.”

In a legal case over the vaccine mandate, Department of Education lawyers established the city’s position that people do not have the right to “teach children without being vaccinated against a dangerous infectious disease. a rational public health measure, but crucial”.

Nearly 10,000 workers in New York find themselves in a situation similar to Crisleidy’s. But city officials say there has been a big jump in the number of workers vaccinated after the mandates were introduced.

The number of first responders who got the vaccine jumped from 74% to 87%, after the change in the rule, while in the Fire Department it went from 64% to 77%.

Despite warnings from unions that there could be a shortage of workers as unvaccinated people were put on indefinite leave, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said there was no disruption to city services.

“This is my message: every mayor of America, every governor of America, every CEO of a company in America, deploy a vaccine mandate and you will make everyone safer and help us end the covid era once and for all all”.

religious objection

One person who doesn’t want that to happen is Douglas Kariman.

He was affected by the vaccine mandate established by New York State authorities for all healthcare workers.

“I’m not one of those antivaxxers, I’m not against every vaccine out there,” he says.

“I’m not one of those people who say the virus is fake, I’ve seen it and I’ve seen the deaths.”

Douglas lives in Lancaster, western New York, and works as a nurse in a local intensive care unit.

His work hangs in the balance as judges consider a lawsuit filed by fellow doctors asking authorities to consider religious exemptions to the statewide vaccine mandate for doctors.

“As much as they say they studied vaccines, and I believe them, there are no long-term studies of them.”

In addition to worrying about how new the vaccines are, Douglas, a Baptist Christian, also has a religious objection to immunizers, based on the use of fetal cells in their development.

The cells were derived from aborted fetuses decades ago. However, no fetal cells are present in any of the vaccines and many large religious groups that oppose abortion, such as the Catholic Church, still recommend getting the vaccine.

If the legal process to obtain a religious exemption fails, Douglas will likely no longer be able to work in New York State.

“I have a wife with a disability. She doesn’t work so it’s all on me.”

“If I lose my job, I could lose everything. It’s my livelihood, you know.”

His only option would be to travel about an hour and a half to neighboring Pennsylvania to work – a state that currently does not have a vaccine mandate for doctors.

“Actually, I’m thinking about moving after all this. I hate to say this because my family and parents are here, but what am I going to do?”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul upheld the vaccine’s mandate policy, saying, “We believe it worked. It had a significant effect on our ability to protect people, especially healthcare professionals.”

State lawyers have repeatedly opposed attempts to have any religious exemptions added to the mandate.

supporting the policy

One medical professional who thinks differently about both the vaccine and the mandate is Dr. Calvin Sun. He works as an assistant physician in emergency medicine in New York City.

He says that, at the height of the pandemic, he saw enough to “cause lifelong nightmares.”

And he doesn’t think getting the vaccine puts him at any greater risk than getting covid.

“The risk is not outweighed by the vaccine’s benefits,” he says.

“All the critically ill patients I saw (at work) who had a covid were not vaccinated.”

Sun believes that, therefore, the authorities were right to use the vaccine mandates.

“I think it’s a shame that we have to get to a point where we need a mandate. Because, from a medical point of view, we always want to guide the patient to a choice where they choose to do that for the good of their community and their loved ones dear ones,” he says.

But he believes that just as people need to wear seat belts and not text while driving, “we have to give up some freedom for safety.” And in the case of the covid pandemic, that means “taking vaccines to ensure that the health care system isn’t overwhelmed and that those spaces are free for vulnerable patients ​​”.

He also thinks other states could follow New York’s lead: “We can show the world that (the mandate) isn’t as bad as people fear.”

Many places around the world are also putting strict rules on covid vaccination.

In Europe, Latvia decided to allow companies to fire workers who did not agree to be vaccinated or work from home.

In Asia, parts of Indonesia have made vaccination mandatory for all citizens. Costa Rica became one of the first Latin American countries to demand that civil servants be immunized.

As tens of thousands of people around the world continue to die from covid-19 each week, many other countries will have to struggle with tough decisions about how to counteract vaccine hesitation.

Even if it means taking the stance: “no vaccine, no job”