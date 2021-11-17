Cruzeiro and Atlético differ on the single match in the final of Mineiro 2022 – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Guilherme Piu



The Minas Gerais 2022 Championship hasn’t even started, but the derby between Atlético and Cruzeiro is already intensifying the backstage of the State. Fox is in favor of the proposal for a single final in the dispute, unlike Galo, who is against it. America also supports the single match for the decision.

The possibility of Mineiro 2022 being defined in just one confrontation was advanced by Itatiaia. Before the Technical Council of the Minas Gerais Championship, the directors spoke about the official position of each club.

“Our position is really not to agree with the single match. We agree with the current formula, which is with two games. I think the clubs’ revenue is more attractive, in terms of the form of dispute as well,” said Luiz Fernando, Atlético’s legal director.

The general secretary of Cruzeiro, André Argolo, showed support for the Football Federation of Minas Gerais (FMF). “We welcome the new format suggested by the Federation and it will have our positive vote in this regard,” he stated. “We are favorable. We believe it is a good format, considering other competitions, including international ones,” he said. “In that sense, I think it’s possible to plan and have a good party,” he concluded.

América, represented by its president Alencar da Silveira Júnior, also said that they support the single game for the decision of the Minas Gerais Championship.