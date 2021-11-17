Cruzeiro loses Marcinho and Wellington Nem to duel with Sampaio Corrêa; Adriano back | cruise

After the overwhelming defeat by Vitória, in Barradão, Cruzeiro returns to Belo Horizonte and has already packed their bags to travel to Maranhão, where they will pick up Sampaio Corrêa, on Thursday, at 9 pm (GMT). It is certain that Wellington Nem and Marcinho will not be with the delegation.

The two players took the third yellow card in the game against Vitória. Wellington Nem, in the first half, after a hard foul on Roberto. Marcinho, in turn, was punished in the second stage, after an argument with defender Wallace.

The striker has been an absolute starter with Luxembourg. If Bruno José recovers from the pain in his ankle, he is the favorite to replace him. Claudinho, who replaced Nem at the break against Vitória, is another alternative.

1 of 2 Adriano and Wellington Nem, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Adriano and Wellington Nem, from Cruzeiro — Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

Marcinho has not been a starter and will miss the opportunity to be observed by the technical committee. He went right into Barradão. The midfielder has a contract until April of next year and is not showing much with Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Amid the absence of Wellington Nem, the good news is the possibility that Cruzeiro will be able to count on Adriano again. The defensive midfielder was suspended in Salvador and will return to the team in Norberto’s vacancy, with Rômulo returning to the right side.

Another player who was not in Bahia due to suspension was Rafael Sobis. The attacker, however, should not travel to Maranhão. He announced his retirement after the victory over Brusque and should be available only against Náutico, in the last round, to say goodbye to the fans.