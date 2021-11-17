Cuca classifies Atlético-MG’s economic victory as a rout in the search for the Brazilian title | athletic-mg

Atletico-MG’s economic victory this Tuesday afternoon against Athletico-PR, at the Arena da Baixada, was classified by Cuca as a “rout” in their quest “step by step” for the title of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Galo reached 71 points and is 11 behind the second place, Flamengo.

– One to zero, too important for our journey in search of the title. I think all factors are important, physical, technical and emotional without a doubt, so as we have this crazy anxiety, we wanted as soon as Saturday was tomorrow to play now and it is closer to our goal – said the coach.

1 of 2 Cuca in a match between Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Cuca in a match between Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

The result built at the end of the first half meant that Galo controlled more the game in the final stage. The team from Minas Gerais knew how to withstand the pressure and adversities of the field in the coach’s view.

– It was a very complicated game, very difficult because it’s a team adapted to Alberto’s game system (Valentim, CAP coach), to the field of play, we had difficulties, and more than the field, the quality of the opponent, that even with an alternative team, it brought us danger, especially in the first half, so we have to celebrate because it’s a very dangerous game.

Asked if Atlético is already thinking about the game in which they can become champions, the coach was emphatic in reaffirming, once again, that the club is thinking game by game.