Curry Leads Warriors Recital and Delights Durant: “Must Respect” | nba

It was like old times. Faced with one of the season’s top title favorites, Stephen Curry staged his own recital. By leading the Golden State Warriors to victory against the Brooklyn Nets, he proved that the franchise has what it takes to go head-to-head with any other. The great performance generated praise even from Kevin Durant, his former teammate and now rival. The NBA round also had Draymond Green relentless in defense, Paul George’s brilliance and Bojan Bogdanovic’s good performance in Jazz’s triumph over the Sixers.

Top 5: See the best plays of the night from the NBA

1 of 1 Stephen Curry during Warriors win over the Nets — Photo: Getty Images Stephen Curry during Warriors win over the Nets — Photo: Getty Images

Stephen Curry was the big name of the night in the NBA. With 37 points, he commanded the Warriors’ good victory over the Nets. The triumph is almost a message for anyone who doubts the Golden State’s pretensions for the season. The star even reached the mark of 2,900 baskets of three.

Stephen Curry hits a three-pointer and scores 2,900 NBA threes!

The good performance earned praise even from the other side. Kevin Durant, after the defeat, surrendered to Curry’s talent.

Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 99 x 117 Golden State Warriors, by NBA

– He’s a master at what he does. I have said that. He came into the league, you know, just as a shrewd player who can do pretty much anything with the ball. He can do it all, and he can also handle basketball and cut to the chase. He works hard and cares about the game, loves his teammates, plays with energy. So this is what you get every night with a player like that playing at an All-Star, MVP, Hall of Fame level. You have to respect that – he said.

Curry, however, did not play alone. Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised another star on his team: Draymond Green. He was instrumental in holding Kevin Durant and James Harden during the match.

“You can’t do a better defensive job than Draymond did tonight,” Kerr said.

Paul George runs the Clippers

Who also shone in the night was Paul George. The star was the big name in the Clippers’ victory over the Spurs. In the other game of the night, Bojan Bogdanovic was the big name in Jazz’s triumph over the Sixers.

Check out other highlights of the round:

Golden State Warriors air bridge

Green launches Gary Payton, who makes a beautiful air bridge

Kuminga’s stump in James Harden

Harden goes to the basket, but takes a jab from Kuminga!

Wiggins’ Basket on Second Quarter Timer Burst

No overflow! Wiggins scores in the last move of the first half and sets the stage score at 63-58

Basket of Iguodala in the burst of the third quarter timer