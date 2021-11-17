CVC (CVCB3) shows progress in the result, but analysts differ on the pace of recovery; shares fall 6.57%

SAO PAULO – CVC (CVCB3) released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021 on Friday night (12), with a loss of BRL 83.811 million, a drop of 61.1% compared to the negative BRL 215.559 million compared to the same period of 2020.

The shares have a session of decline this Tuesday (16) after the balance, down 5.67%, to R$ 15.65, also in a very negative day for the market. However, assessments of the result are different, with Bradesco BBI more cautious, while Bank of America is more optimistic about the action.

Bradesco BBI points out that the results were still weak, but on the way to recovery. The 75% sequential growth in confirmed bookings shows that there is pent-up demand and, despite some lag in total bookings (boarding) versus confirmed bookings (sales), shipments are taking place, which alleviates revenue concerns.

In addition, management reports that domestic reservations in the fourth quarter are at levels similar to those in 2019. “However, the headache of canceling reservations during pre-Covid remains, as there is a remaining balance of BRL 830 million” , evaluate the analysts. On the positive side, there is a recovery with lower cancellations and a lower share of pre-Covid shipments.

Overall, CVC bookings and revenue performance are broadly in line with the number of passengers and available seat capacity reported by Gol airline in the third quarter of 2021, with Azul and Gol exhibiting optimistic views on the domestic market (leisure and corporate), but more conservative in the international business, as the devaluation of the real is leading to an increase in airline tickets.

So while momentum is improving, visibility remains limited, analysts say. BBI maintains a neutral recommendation, with a target price for 2022 of R$20, or a potential increase of 21% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Bank of America, in turn, maintained its buy recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$33 for the asset, or a potential increase of 99% compared to Friday’s closing.

Analysts at the bank assess that CVC sales and margins improved sequentially, despite the adverse macroeconomic winds, as vaccination rates increased and consumer spending patterns began to normalize.

CVC ended the quarter with a net debt of R$466 million, against R$718 million in June, as R$454 million in resources from the CVC capital increase carried out in August financed greater working capital needs. At the end of the quarter, customers still held R$829.9 million in travel credits generated during the pandemic.

BofA highlights that domestic travel has historically grown at a premium to GDP, and expects a return to more normalized trends as vaccination in Brazil progresses, mitigating the impact of reduced government aid and other anti-consumption winds.

CVC’s higher-margin domestic leisure destinations are recovering more quickly, although a disruption to a cyberattack in October could impact the fourth quarter, analysts note. International bookings were also affected by travel restrictions and visa delays. International demand for leisure and business is expected to lag behind domestic leisure in a period of 12 to 24 months.

For analysts at the American bank, CVC is coming out of the crisis in a much leaner way. CVC has reduced its workforce by about 10% and is looking for further improvements as it better integrates and automates 10 acquisitions, 4 business teams, 4 front-ends, and 7 backoffices. Simultaneously, CVC is moving toward dynamic pricing and has expanded its hotel base by around 25% in Brazil, moves that analysts suggest can drive sales growth and revenue margins.

“CVC has unveiled a new store concept and is improving consumer interfaces. (…) Our purchase classification reflects the recovery in travel expenses, as well as the CVC cost structure and technology improvements”, points out BofA.

