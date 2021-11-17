Daniel Alves arrives in flip flops for official presentation at Barcelona: “Indescribable feeling” | spanish football

After five years, Daniel Alves he stepped back onto the Camp Nou lawn. The 38-year-old veteran right-back was officially unveiled this Wednesday by Barcelona as a new addition to the Catalan club. The detail is that, at first, Daniel Alves did not step on wearing soccer shoes, but slippers!

– I’m wearing flip-flops because many things can change, but not others – said a cheerful and extremely happy Daniel Alves, in an interview with Barça TV, a few minutes before the traditional presentation in the club’s shirt at a press conference and other formalities and traditions ( such as, for example, the classic embaixadinhas). It is worth remembering that, in 2008, when he was introduced after being signed to Sevilla, he also wore flip-flops.

– Not even in my best dreams I had imagined being here at this moment. A lot of people say that the first time is unforgettable, but I think the second will be even more – said Daniel Alves, who signed with Barcelona until the end of the current season, but with the possibility of renewal for one more.

Later, during the presentation, Daniel Alves was barefoot as he delivered an emotional speech to the crowd that attended the Camp Nou in great force for the presentation.

– You guys make me feel very special. And that hasn’t changed and will never change. Long live Barça! Long live Catalonia!

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​praised the Brazilian who, later, donned the shirt and shorts of Barcelona (and put on boots too) to pose for the photographers.

– Today is a big day. I must tell you that the direction and the coach are very pleased to bring soul to Barça – said the manager.

Joy for the return and desire to play the Cup

In an interview with Barça TV, Daniel Alves did not hide his joy at the return.

– Saying I’m very happy is an understatement. The feeling I have is indescribable. I’m going to try things that I know are amazing. Now I have to work a lot – said the Brazilian, who spoke about the conversation with President Joan Laporta for his hiring.

– It was very curious. I spoke with the president. I wanted to come back to help even if they didn’t pay me anything. I don’t promise anything I can’t deliver. I insisted a lot. Until he told me that Xavi was making the decision. So I thought he was coming back. They’ve increased my options because he knows what I’m like. When he called me, I reminded him that he was always ready to help – he explained.

Daniel Alves will wear shirt 8, which used to belong to the idol Iniesta.

– It doesn’t matter what’s behind (the shirt), but what’s inside. But I sent a message to Iniesta to ask his permission and show him my respect – said the Brazilian, who also said that the choice of number was a tribute to Bulgarian Hristo Stoichkov, another famous culé athlete who wore the 8 in the past.

As he didn’t get release from La Liga to be enrolled outside the transfer window, Daniel Alves will only be able to make his debut for Barcelona on January 1, 2022 (duel against Mallorca, in the Spanish Championship). Until then, the player will acquire the best form and help Xavi with his experience among the young players of the current culé squad.

Daniel Alves played between 2008 and 2016 for Barcelona, ​​for eight seasons. There were 391 matches in the club’s shirt, 23 goals scored, 77 assists and 23 titles, including three editions of the Champions League and six cups of the Spanish Championship. He is the second foreigner with the most games for Barça, behind Lionel Messi.

“We have to believe. It’s the best club in the world,” says Daniel Alves on his return to Barcelona

Asked what is the difference between Daniel Alves in 2008 and in 2021, the full-back said:

– I have changed in many things, but not in one: Barça fans will see my soul and my spirit. If you liked my first version, you will like the second one even more. I’m more mature. The answer will be seen on the playing field. I will honor this shirt. It might be the last one I wear. I have a very clear goal: to play the 2022 World Cup. Special things happen here in Barcelona and now I want to enjoy them.