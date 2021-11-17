Daniel Alves is introduced and shows confidence in Barcelona

Daniel Alves signed a contract until the end of the season and was presented in front of more than 10,000 fans at the Camp Nou as a new reinforcement for Barcelona. During the ceremony, the full-back showed his love for the culé club by kissing the team’s shield on more than one occasion.







Daniel Alves kisses the Barcelona shirt shield Photo: Albert Gea / Reuters

During the event, the athlete also explained the reason for using the number eight jersey on his second visit to Catalonia. The veteran wanted to pay homage to Hristo and Iniesta, great idols of the club and who made history with their blaugrana uniform.

The full-back, who dedicated his return to Barcelona after almost five and a half years away from Catalonia, had his name sung by the fans who were at the stadium and spoke about his return.

“The locker room has many young people, who think about making history at the club, and we, who have more mileage, have to help and join forces. If we think about being positive and understanding that things are conquered with strength and hard work, we will win again . Barça is more than a club”.

Despite the return of Daniel Alves in November, the player will only be able to make his debut for the club in January. With that, there is great expectation for the athlete to be used by Xavi on January 2nd against Mallorca, in the Spanish Championship.