Daniella Perez’s murder series makes Guilherme de Padua delete Instagram

HBO Max is preparing a documentary series about the murder of actress Daniella Perez, daughter of writer Glória Perez. Daniella was 22 years old when she was brutally murdered on December 28, 1992, by former actor Guilherme de Padua and his then wife Paula Thomaz. Due to the production, Padua, currently a pastor in an evangelical church, deleted his Instagram profile.

Guilherme de Pádua’s account, who is a pastor in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, on the social network had 40 thousand followers. Now he has created a new, private profile with less than a thousand followers. The former actor also stopped updating the channel he had had for two years on YouTube, where he talked about his conversion.

In 1992, Guilherme de Pádua made a brief romantic relationship with Daniella Perez in the soap opera ‘De Corpo e Alma’, written by Glória. Irritated by the reduced role in the soap opera, he even sought out the actress so that he could talk to his mother and increase his participation. He believed the young woman was to blame for the decrease in work.

On the night of the murder, the former actor and then-wife followed Daniella as she left the soap opera recordings. They closed the actress’s car and Padua punched her in the face, which she fell unconscious. He and Paula took Daniella to a remote location and stabbed the actress with 18 blows.

Daniella Perez was just 22 years old when she was brutally murdered. Image: Reproduction

Guilherme de Padua and Paula Thomaz were definitively arrested three days later. The couple was tried and convicted of doubly-qualified homicide, with a base motive and impossibility of defending the victim. They served only six of the nineteen years they were sentenced to in a closed regime.

The HBO Max series will mainly show Glória Perez’s fight for justice. At the time, the author managed to gather 1.3 million signatures to change the law and make qualified homicides heinous crimes, unbailable. In addition to Daniella’s mother, actor Raul Gazolla, the actress’s husband at the time, will also participate in the documentary.

Other actors, directors, lawyers and authorities are part of the interviews in the production directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra. This is the creator of the project. She was close to Daniella and in the year of the crime she worked with Gazolla in the soap opera ‘Deus nos Acuda’. The HBO Max series premieres in 2022, when crime turns 30.

