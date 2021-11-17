Day detonates after hearing that Rico won’t leave the 9th farm

Rico Melquiades was the topic of conversation between MC Gui and Dayane Mello outside the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today. The funkeiro said that he doesn’t see the comedian at risk of leaving the reality show in the ninth farm.
“If he were an option to leave this house, it would be amazing, understand?” Dayane commented. “Ah, inside this garden, he doesn’t come out. Unless the people don’t like him anymore, you know?”, said MC Gui.
The model was unhappy that her game reading may not be the same as the audience.
Do you think he doesn’t come out in this one, then?
“I don’t know. It depends on reading abroad, man, on how the people are seeing all this. I don’t think he leaves,” said MC Gui.
Dayane Mello says she hopes the audience is seeing what she and Valentina Francavilla are going through at the hands of Rico Melquiades so they don’t have difficult days in the game.
We’re going to have to live a little longer in torture.
