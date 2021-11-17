Defenses that suffer few submissions face off in Flamengo vs. Corinthians | hunch center

On the field, two well-structured defenses: Flamengo is the second team that left most opponents offside, 57 times (average 1.84, second highest), and Corinthians is the third team that had the most impediments in favor, 58 times (average 1.81, third highest). The team from São Paulo played one more game, which interferes with the averages.

Flamengo is the third home team that suffers less submissions (9.2) and takes one goal for every 11.3 contrary conclusions (tenth home mark). Corinthians is the third least pressured visitor (11.8 submissions suffered per game) and has the fourth highest visiting resistance, with a goal conceded for every 13.4 submissions against. It’s just a coincidence, but in the last round, São Paulo was the home team that suffered the least submissions, but even so thrashed by Flamengo by 4-0.

+ Leave your opinion on #PalpitaAí

In search of a new victory that keeps his chances of winning the title of the Brasileirão alive, Flamengo will need attention with their airspace, as they have suffered seven of the last ten goals from aerial plays, and Corinthians scored half of the last ten goals that way.

Already Corinthians conceded seven of the last ten goals in exchanges for low passes, and Flamengo scored no less than eight of the last ten that way. Among the home team, Flamengo is the third that finishes the most (15.6), and has the fifth highest efficiency, with a goal scored every 9.2 attempts.

Among the visitors, Corinthians is the second that finishes the least (8.3), but has the seventh efficiency, a goal scored every 10.2 attempts..

2 of 3 Róger Guedes celebrates at Corinthians x Cuiabá — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Róger Guedes celebrates at Corinthians x Cuiabá — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Flamengo is the second best host of Brasileirão (11 W, 1 L, 4 D, 71%), with the third best home attack (28 goals, average 1.75), and the sixth defense (13 goals conceded, 0.81).

Corinthians is the fifth best visitor (5 W, 7 L, 4 D, 46%), with the 12th attack (13 goals, average 0.81), but with the second best visiting defense (14 goals conceded, 0.88).

3 of 3 Gabigol celebrates in Flamengo x Bahia — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF Gabigol celebrates in Flamengo x Bahia — Photo: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Probability of each result

Flamengo – 56.0%

tie – 26.1%

Corinthians – 17.9%