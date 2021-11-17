Dengue and chicungunha surpass 18 thousand cases in Recife, and mosquito infestation is very high in 6 districts; check out

Recife reported 26,284 suspected cases of arboviruses this year (until October 26th), with 9,698 of dengue, 16,026 of chicungunha and 560 of zika. Among them, 5,784 cases of dengue and 12,626 of chicungunha were confirmed (total of 18,410). Compared to the same period in 2020, there was an increase of 341% in notified cases and 453% in confirmed cases of arboviruses.

The control diagram, based on the historical series of probable cases (includes those notified, except those discarded) of dengue, demonstrates that the rate of detection of the disease is above the expected maximum limit. As of October 26, the capital of Pernambuco has reported 7,594 probable cases of dengue, 14,926 of chicungunha and 41 of Zika, totaling 22,561 probable cases of arboviruses. Compared to the same period in 2020, there was an increase of 445.2% in probable cases of dengue

and 629.2% of chicungunha.

The last Rapid Index Survey for Aedes aegypti (LIRAa), carried out from August 30 to September 1 (5th cycle), showed an overall result in Recife of 1.7% (average risk for an outbreak of dengue, chicungunha and Zika ).

Six neighborhoods are in the red zone, the one that presents a very high risk of infestation by Aedes aegypti:

Santo Amaro

tejipio

clods

Jordan

New discovery

Alto do Mandu

An analysis of probable cases of arboviruses in the last eight weeks (August 29 to October 23), which refers to the period of recent active transmission of diseases transmitted by Aedes, shows the four districts that had the highest number of probable cases :

Ibura (122)

Cohab (47)

Campina do Barreto (44)

Sand (42)

However, when analyzing the risk of illness, the neighborhoods that had the highest detection rates per 10,000 inhabitants are:

Campina do Barreto (42.9)

Ibura (22.3)

Rabbits (21.8)

Another detail is that, this year, the distribution of confirmed cases of arboviruses by age group, in Recife, shows a concentration in people between 20 and 59 years old (64.7% of cases), reaching the economically active population. Among pregnant women, the discharge of diseases transmitted by Aedes it has also been a reality. 531 suspected cases in pregnant women have been reported – and 229 of them confirmed. Considering the same period of the previous year, 79 cases of pregnant women with suspected arbovirus infection were reported, of which 23 were confirmed.

deaths

Recife confirmed two more new deaths by arboviruses. The information was ratified by the Municipal Health Department (Sesau) on Monday afternoon (15). The first of the deaths, which appears in the epidemiological bulletin, is a 41-year-old man, who did not resist the complications of dengue. He lived in the neighborhood of Brejo de Beberibe, North Zone of the city. The man, who had comorbidities (obesity, hypertension and heart failure) began to show symptoms such as fever and headache on July 30th. On August 7, he was admitted to a state-run hospital. The death took place on August 8, after a cardiopulmonary arrest.

The second victim is a 61-year-old woman, who lived in the Boa Vista neighborhood, in the central area of ​​the city, who also died of dengue. She had no comorbidities. She began to experience symptoms such as fever, headaches and joint pain on July 2nd. On the 7th of the same month, he was admitted to a state emergency service. On July 10, the woman died after cardiac arrest.

Earlier this year, the capital of Pernambuco had already confirmed one death from dengue and another from chicungunha. In addition to these four deaths confirmed by arboviruses, another six were discarded and four remain under investigation.

Fighting Aedes aegypti

Sesau says it has used several strategies to control the Aedes and asks the population to also collaborate to prevent the spread of the mosquito, as more than 80% of outbreaks are found inside homes.

From January until now, the Recife City Hall environmental health and endemic control agents (asaces) visited more than 1.4 million properties in the capital and around 11 thousand strategic monitoring points.

Complaints of possible outbreaks of the mosquito should be made, firstly, on official PCR channels, such as Conecta Recife, under the option “Let’s take care of the mosquito”, and to the SUS Ombudsman by telephone 0800 2811520, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, de Monday to Friday.