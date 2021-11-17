Deolane on conclusion of MC Kevin case: ‘Evil itself destroys’ – Famous

MC Kevin and Deolane Bezerra (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

This Monday night (15/11), Deolane Bezerra spoke for the first time after the request to archive the case involving the death of MC Kevin by the 16th DP in Rio de Janeiro. The lawyer was dating the funk player who died on May 16 when he fell off the balcony of a hotel in Barra da Tijuca. The police concluded that the singer’s death was accidental, as there is no evidence of fights, crimes or violent actions.

In Instagram stories, Deolane published an image that brings the following message: “The justice of men can frustrate you, but trust and hope in the Lord, because your justice never fails.”

Complementing the photo, the lawyer wrote: “For now, this will be my manifestation! I follow with the full certainty that evil by itself is destroyed”.

Soon after, the digital influencer, which has nearly 13 million followers, paid tribute to the artist. “6 months without you, I keep praying that God will make you understand everything that happened, I remain firm here, hoping for better days and with the full certainty that we love each other a lot and that your wish was to see me happy. crazy boy,” he wished.

