Despite release from the city of Rio, the State Department of Health says that masks in gyms are still mandatory; understand

RIO — Despite the decree of the City of Rio published on Wednesday that makes the use of masks in gyms more flexible, the mandatory face protection in closed places is maintained by the Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat (SES). The discrepancy of determinations casts doubt on the practical effect of the municipality’s decision, which has not yet expressed itself on the matter. In case of conflict between municipal and state laws, the more restrictive rule applies, scores the SES.

The decree, signed by Mayor Eduardo Paes, authorizes access and permanence of people without the use of a mask in gyms, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and skating rinks, provided that all occupants of the establishments are completely vaccinated. The places mentioned in the decree include, however, closed spaces, where, according to the SES resolution, masks are still mandatory.

Asked about the determination of the City of Rio, SES said in a statement that, at this time, it will not ease the use of masks indoors. “The decision was taken in agreement with the technical group of specialists that advises the state surveillance. According to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, in cases of disagreement between the municipal and state spheres, the more restrictive rule prevails”, writes the folder.

SES also points out that, in its understanding, the release of the use of mask in closed places is risky, considering the transmission dynamics of Covid-19.

“Despite the sustainable drop in Covid-19’s epidemiological and care indicators, state surveillance technicians and the group of specialists understand that collective immunity has not yet reached the levels necessary for removing masks in closed places. In these environments, the risk of contamination by the disease is still very high, since the coronavirus is transmitted through the air”, completes the secretariat.

Under state law No. 9443, sanctioned by Cláudio Castro on the 28th after a vote in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), it is the SES’ attribution to decide under what circumstances the use of masks in Rio de Janeiro can be relaxed. Currently, the department authorizes the waiver of facial protection in places open to municipalities that have a green (very low risk), yellow (low) or orange (moderate) flag in the state government’s epidemiological risk classification, as well as 65% of the population total or 75% of the target population of the campaign (people aged 12 and over) with a complete vaccine regimen.

Five days ago the city hall maintained mandatory use

The flexibility of the use of masks by the city of Rio takes place just five days after the municipality maintains mandatory protection in open environments, following the regulations of the state government. Last Friday, Mayor Eduardo Paes claimed that the Scientific Committee had already authorized the change, but it would be more restrictive due to anthropological reasons for the population’s behavior.

Last week’s decree also suspended two previous ones. October 1st, when a trigger was triggered when 75% of the population was immunized and left the mandatory use of a mask maintained only for public transport and sensitive hospital areas. In other words, flexibility is more automatic, as expected, and depends on new regulations with the mayor.

— The scientific criterion was already given, but at this point I decided to be more restrictive than science. It’s almost an individual decision to wear the mask or not, a matter of collective conscience. We are almost not carrying out inspections anymore. Restrictive measures depend on social cohesion. If there is a possibility, we will open it, but this trigger helps people understand that it is not over and care is important — said Eduardo Paes last Friday.