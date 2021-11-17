Did Verstappen deserve punishment for incident with Hamilton at Interlagos?

Onboard camera shows movement by Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton at the São Paulo GP (Photo: F1/Reproduction)

VERSTAPPEN PLAYED CAR OVER HAMILTON IN SP AND DESERVES PUNISHMENT?

Two days after the São Paulo GP, Formula 1 finally showed the images from the onboard camera of Max Verstappen’s car in the dispute with Lewis Hamilton. The two ended up going off the track on the way down to Curva do Lago on lap 48. The stewards did not see these images and decided not to punish the Red Bull driver, something that made Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, furious.

According to Michael Masi, FIA race director for Formula 1, the images would only be analyzed when they were made available by the broadcasting rights holders. “The front camera, the 360° camera, all camera angles that we didn’t get live will be downloaded and we’ll review them after the race,” he said.

Before these images, the question remains: did Verstappen deserve punishment or not? Victor Martins, Pedro Henrique Marum and Fernando Silva analyze the movement. Watch the video on the GRAND PRIZE on YouTube and give your opinion.

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

