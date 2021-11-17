Dinosaur eggs unearthed in Europe | News Brazil | Online Diary

Although it’s still the last few months of 2021, archaeologists are in full swing with their digs around the world. In Spain, a team of Spanish, Portuguese and German researchers extracted a total of 30 dinosaur eggs from rocks present in an archaeological site. The find was made in the province of Huesca, a region in the northeast of the country.

The excavation started in 2020 and the analysis of the fossils ended in September of that year. The find was dated to 66 million years ago, from the Cretaceous Period.

Photograph of the first egg to be removed from the stone | Disclosure/ University of Zaragoza

The initial findings of the research indicate that the eggs belonged to a long-necked sauropod, a herbivorous species that spawned some of the largest dinosaurs that ever lived on Earth, with individuals that could reach an incredible 66 meters in height.

In total, five people spent eight hours a day for 50 days to excavate the nest, which was finally removed with the help of an excavator”, reported Moreno-Azanza, who participated in the research, regarding the excavation process carried out in 2020.

The researchers involved in the discovery also believe that there are approximately 70 other eggs inside the rocks of the same archaeological site. Fortunately, their project received the necessary subsidies for the next three years, so that this fossil extraction process will continue.