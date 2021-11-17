Discover the Alzheimer’s vaccine that recovered the memory of mice

Scientists at the University of Leicester, UK, and the Medical Center at the University of Göttingen, Germany, have developed a treatment based on antibodies and a vaccine against Alzheimer’s that, in addition to preventing it, can reverse the dementia caused by the disease.

The study was done in mice with Alzheimer’s and showed good results. Using imaging techniques similar to those used to diagnose the disease in humans, they found that both the antibody and the vaccine helped restore neuron function and reduce Alzheimer’s symptoms.

The results were published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry, by the Nature group.

Credit: Iuliia Mikhalitskaia/istock Vaccine and treatment reduced Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice

According to Professor Mark Carr, one of those responsible for the study, the research is still at an early stage, but if the results are confirmed in tests with humans, the discovery could be something transformative.

“It opens possibilities for not only treating Alzheimer’s when symptoms are detected, but also vaccinating people before the first signs appear,” explained the professor to the Daily Mail.

The therapy that will enter clinical trials in humans over the next two years is estimated at £15 (about R$110) per dose.

How it works

Alzheimer’s disease occurs when an amyloid beta protein clumps together to form plaques that build up between neurons and disrupt brain function.

That was exactly the key point of the research. Scientists have identified an antibody that prevents protein molecules from sticking together and forming these plaques.

“In clinical trials, none of the potential treatments that dissolve amyloid plaques in the brain have shown much success in terms of reducing Alzheimer’s symptoms. Some even showed negative side effects,” said Professor Thomas Bayer of the University of Göttingen Medical Center.

“We decided on a different approach. We identified an antibody in mice that would neutralize the truncated forms of soluble beta-amyloid, but would not bind to the normal forms of the protein or to plaques.”

The team adapted this antibody so that the human immune system would not recognize it as foreign and accept it.

According to the researchers, the finding holds promise as a potential treatment for the disease. Now they are looking for a business partner to enable clinical trials.

Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that manifests itself in cognitive and memory deterioration, compromising thinking skills and the ability to carry out simple everyday tasks.

The first, and most characteristic, symptom of Alzheimer’s is short-term memory loss. With the progression of the disease, more serious symptoms appear, such as loss of remote memory (ie, the oldest facts), as well as irritability, language flaws, impairment in the ability to orient oneself in space and time.

Credit: Goodboy Picture Company/istock In Brazil, the SUS offers multidisciplinary treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s

Although there is no cure, the patient needs to be monitored. In Brazil, reference centers of the Unified Health System (SUS) offer free and comprehensive multidisciplinary treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s, in addition to drugs that help delay the progression of symptoms.

