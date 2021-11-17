Doctor exposes serious management crisis at Hospam – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism of Serra Talhada and Region

Published at 6:56 pm this Tuesday (16)

With information from reporter Jéssica Guabiraba, from Farol

Acting alone to deal with patients coming from Serra Talhada and the entire region in adult and pediatric emergency situations and still having to deal with the demand of the entire clinical sector, a doctor from Hospam called, in disgust, to report on the News beacon.

He warned about the absurdity of accumulating several services when in fact other professionals were not giving their shifts at the same time and, even more, the direction of Hospam did not even respond to his appeals. The professional, who asked not to have his name disclosed, requested and received our report within Hospam itself, where he recorded an indignant outburst.

The extreme situation of absence of doctors on duty, accumulation of functions, omission of the hospital management, and lack of work structure culminated in threats against the doctor by the patients’ families. “It’s necessary to open the eyes of the staff, it’s not my unwillingness to do the service, because when I’m here at Hospam, I don’t go out. The problem is that I don’t have support”, said the professional in an outspoken tone, detailing:

“I need tests and some tests I don’t have, I need to refer a patient for an evaluation I don’t have, I need an evaluation by a specialist and sometimes I don’t have it here… Speaking of a case of a heart attack patient, I managed to do it a patient’s electro, but I need three cardiac enzymes, Troponin, CPK, and CKMB. I have two. One I don’t have. So CPK I don’t have. So there’s already an alteration there and I can’t do the investigation the way I want. And the blame falls on us, we are threatened, called names, criticized…”.

According to the complaining doctor, several attempts are made to coordinate Hospam, but they are never answered. “We try to talk to the coordination staff, when we talk to the direction, the direction just doesn’t answer. So, we can’t solve it, I really wanted [solucionar], but I can’t, I just go as far as I can. The issue is more about the organization of the Board, I’m alone here in the hospital. The surgeon arrives at the time he wants, that’s when it comes… We keep receiving all the demand from the nearby municipalities and the demand from the hospital”, he warned.

“I received two critically ill patients referred for surgery, one patient with an incarcerated hernia and one patient with appendicitis, and these two patients were not seen because there was no surgeon. So I was threatened by a patient’s daughter, she recorded me and filmed me, but I can’t do anything and the Direction [do Hospam] omissive, which does not say anything about it, and does not inform the Regulation Center that there is no surgeon, then I have to call the Regulation Center, it takes me 40 minutes in a call to try to forward the patient, because for all intents and purposes, the Hospital management advises that there are two surgeons on duty, look at the waste of time you have because the management did not inform Central”.

“Stay [pra mim] the demand for surgery, the demand for pediatrics and the demand for patients who are hospitalized in the general emergency department. We have a red room with critically ill patients that only support two patients, there is a yellow room that in theory works with three male beds and three female beds, but that doesn’t work. And there’s the green room, and right now, right now I have a heart attack patient in the green room, who should be in the red room. He understands? It’s an organizational issue, we have a patient with a heart attack in the green room, it was supposed to be in the red room, it’s a patient who needs to be monitored, needs special attention, and the blame only falls on me. And I’m a surgeon and I can’t do a hernia surgery and I still can’t even refer [o paciente para outra unidade].”

“As a clinician, I only have me on duty, the two surgeons didn’t come, I don’t know why, the surgeons here on Tuesday arrive at 2 pm. The shift starts at 7 am, and it arrives at 2 pm. For example, a patient with a cut, or a lesion, spends the homeostasis time, from 4h to 8h, if the patient had a cut at 7:00h, after 4 hours of the time [do corte], you cannot suture it, if there is no person to close it here, then it will remain open. There is no way to support a single clinician for the demand, so far I have attended 130 patients only from the clinic, not counting surgery, pediatrics, critically ill patients who come from abroad and inpatients”.

“I tried to call my management, she left at 1:00 pm, and the other director… This is our director’s phone number, I called her 9 times, any problem I have with the management I can’t contact, in none of the calls I was attended so this is a missing direction.”

O Lighthouse tried to contact the director of Hospam, João Antônio, by telephone, for clarification regarding this serious complaint, but we did not get a return.