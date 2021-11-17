Dollar: After National Holiday, Concerns About Inflation in the World Continues

Yesterday was a holiday in Brazil. On the international market, persistent concerns about the difficulties for the resumption of global growth amid rising inflation discouraged riskier trading yesterday. The search for safety drove investors to the currency, which sent the US currency to a 16-month high against a basket of competing currencies. The strengthening of the American currency took place amid speculations about a possible anticipation of the hair growth cycle.

The highlight of the economic calendar for the week will be the US October data coming out today. The company has risen to the highest level in more than thirty years amid a global supply chain crisis.

Still talking about the United States, yesterday the president signed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The measure is designed to create jobs across the country by distributing billions of dollars to state and local governments to repair dilapidated bridges and roads and expand broadband Internet access to millions of Americans.

Investors are betting that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates sooner than indicated today in order to stem the upward spiral of inflation.

In Europe, the central bank president said a tightening of monetary policy now to contain the euro could stifle the eurozone’s recovery. With inflation already twice above its 2% target and likely rising further later this year, the ECB is under increasing pressure to abandon its ultra-stimulating monetary policy and tackle rising prices, which are eroding the purchasing power of countries. families.

China’s loss of momentum, a critical engine of global growth, is casting a shadow over the uneven pace at which the world economy recovers from the pandemic.

I couldn’t stop talking about the PEC dos Precatório. After the approval of the PEC in the Chamber, last week, Rodrigo Pacheco (president of the Senate) said that the project should be voted “in the next few days” in the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ), but did not give a date forecast.