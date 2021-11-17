Dollar closes high and touches R$ 5.50 with domestic fiscal risk | Economy

The dollar closed higher this Tuesday (16), on the reopening of markets after the November 15 holiday and reflecting the strength of the US currency abroad and renewed domestic concerns on the fiscal side this Tuesday.

The US currency rose 0.75%, quoted at R$ 5.4991. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed up 1%, quoted at R$ 5.4579. With the result of this Tuesday, it accumulates fall of 2.63% in the month. In the year, it increased by 6.01%.

According to Reuters, the market did not react well to statements by President Jair Bolsonaro that the approval of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório by Congress will make room for the granting of readjustments to federal civil servants, justifying the possible increase in response to a wage freeze and inflation.

The comments endorse investor fears about an even more expansionist fiscal policy by the government, whose pressure for Auxílio Brasil defeated Economy Minister Paulo Guedes’ narrative of fiscal austerity and caused a strong deterioration in domestic assets throughout October in amid fears of uncontrolled public accounts.

In Brasília, attention continued to be focused on the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate. The proposal is seen as a priority by the government to pay for Brazil Aid in the minimum amount of R$ 400 per family.

The proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling (rule whereby, from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation). The two changes open a budget space of around R$90 billion for the government to spend in 2022, an election year — which is seen by experts as a way of “going around” the spending ceiling — considered an important fiscal anchor.

On the economic agenda, the Central Bank showed that the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a preview of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), registered a drop of 0.27% in September compared to August, indicating a retraction of 0.14% in the 3rd quarter.

The financial market once again raised its inflation estimate and worsened its projection for the 2022 GDP, according to a Focus survey, released on Monday by the Central Bank.

For the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), market expectations for this year rose from 9.33% to 9.77%. For 2022, the inflation estimate rose from 4.63% to 4.79%.

The market maintained the forecast for the Selic at the end of 2021 at 9.25% per year and at 11% per year for the end of 2022. For GDP, this year’s growth forecast went from 4.93% to 4, 88%. For 2022, the high estimate was reduced from 1% to 0.93%.

The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 remained at R$ 5.50. Towards the end of 2022, it was also stable at R$ 5.50 per dollar.

