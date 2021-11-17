Dollar rises 0.78%, to R$ 5.50, pulled by US data; Ibovespa falls

After accumulating a fall in the previous week, the dollar closed Tuesday (16) up 0.78%, quoted at R$ 5.50 on sale, driven by the release of positive data on retail sales in the United States .

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), fell by 1.82% in the session and reached 104,403.66 points, after ending the past week at an accumulated high of 1.44%. A negative highlight was the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Locaweb (LWSA3), which dropped by 12.11% and 11.41%, respectively.

Even with today’s result, the dollar still records losses of 2.59% against the real in November, while the Ibovespa accumulates an increase of 0.87%. In the year, however, the situation is inverted, with an appreciation of 5.99% for the American currency and a drop of 12.28% for the indicator.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

USA pull dollar

The dollar’s rally in today’s session was driven by the release of data from the US Commerce Department that indicated that US retail sales rose 1.7% in October, just above the 1.4% expectation of economists polled by Reuters .

Furthermore, a separate reading from the US Department of Labor showed that import prices in the country also jumped in the last month, reinforcing signs of persistent inflation.

Both indicators could increase pressure on the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) to act sooner than expected and raise interest rates — now close to zero — in order to contain inflation. The country has suffered from rising prices amid the economic recovery after the restrictions caused by covid-19, which was also affected by the scarcity of inputs and labor.

Higher interest rates in the US also make dollar investments more attractive, which tends to benefit the dollar globally.

(With Reuters)