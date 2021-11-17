Dolores and Nélio take risks and have sex at Tonico’s house · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will indulge in passion, but will run a great risk. The two lovebirds will have sex for the first time at Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) house, even with the possibility of being caught on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (17) , the girl will be in the care of her husband’s best friend after she became ill. The two will exchange affections and will have their first night of love soon after.

“A love that doesn’t fit me”, declares the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont). Shortly thereafter, they will almost be caught in the act by Tonico’s captive, but will remain glued to the bed.

“I’m so happy that I feel like crying. What will it be now?”, will ask Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski), completely delighted with the situation. “Now I also feel like a complete man. You have brought light to the pitch where I was,” the boy will reply.

“I don’t know, I just know that there’s no going back. I want to be with you forever, Dolores”, the advisor will complete. “What about Tonico? He’s going to kill us both,” worries Dolores. “No you won’t, because I won’t let you. I don’t live

more without you, my love”, will sigh Nélio.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

