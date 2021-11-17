Dr. Jairo · 8 unhealthy habits that can seriously damage the brain

The most important organ in the human body, the brain is responsible for regulating most bodily and mental functions. It is related to intelligence, language, awareness and memory, among others. It is an extremely complex organ that plays a preponderant role in all body functions.

You do some things you know you shouldn’t – we all do. But some of these bad habits can affect your brain. Therefore, there is nothing better than to treat him well and avoid making mistakes that could harm him and cause the emergence of diseases. Below, check out eight common mistakes we can make and run away from them:

1. Sleep poorly

Lack of sleep can be a cause of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. It’s best to try to get regular hours of sleep. If you have trouble sleeping, avoid alcohol, caffeine and electronics at night and begin a relaxing bedtime ritual.

2. Isolation

Humans are programmed for social contact. It’s not about how many social media friends you have – what matters is a real sense of connection. People who do this with just a few close friends are happier and more productive. They are also less likely to suffer from brain decline and Alzheimer’s disease. If you feel lonely, call some friends or start something new – dancing, playing tennis or playing cards – that involves other people.

3. Eating poorly

Parts of the brain linked to learning, memory, and mental health are smaller in people who have a lot of hamburgers, fries, and soda in their diet. Red fruits, whole grains, nuts and green leafy vegetables, on the other hand, preserve brain function and slow mental decline. So the next time you start picking up a bag of chips, remember that and exchange it for a handful of nuts.

Listening to music with headphones at high volume can damage your hearing – iStock

4. Listen to music with maximum headphones

With your headphones turned up to full volume, you can permanently damage your hearing in just 30 minutes. But it’s not just about your ears: hearing loss in older adults is associated with brain problems like Alzheimer’s and loss of brain tissue. This may be because your brain has to work so hard to understand what’s being said around you that it can’t store what you’ve heard in memory. So turn the volume down – no more than 60% of your device’s maximum volume – and try not to listen for more than a few hours at a time.

5. Sedentary lifestyle

The longer you go without regular exercise, the more likely you are to get dementia. You’re also more likely to have diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure – all of which can be linked to Alzheimer’s. You don’t need to start running marathons – half an hour in the backyard or a brisk walk around the neighborhood will work. The important thing is to do it at least three days a week.

6. Smoking

Despite all the warnings and evidence of the harm that smoking brings, you continue smoking. And that can shrink your brain – which is definitely not a good thing. This worsens your memory and makes you more likely to develop dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. Remembering that smoking also causes heart disease, diabetes, stroke and high blood pressure.

7. eat a lot

If you eat a lot – even the right kind of food – your brain may not be able to build the strong web of connections that help you think and remember. Overeating for too long can make you dangerously overweight, which can lead to heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure – all related to brain problems and Alzheimer’s disease.

8. Staying too much in the dark

If you don’t get enough natural light, you can get depressed and it can slow down your brain. Research also shows that sunlight helps keep the brain working well. So, enjoy the sunlight, always protecting your skin.

Source: WebMD

