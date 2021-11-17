Dragon Ball: The Breakers is new multiplayer coming in 2022

Bandai NAMCO announced, this Tuesday (16), the game Dragon Ball: The Breakers. The title is an asymmetrical type online multiplayer (style Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th: the game) which will arrive next year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC.

The game is being developed by DIMPS, responsible for projects such as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Soul Calibur VI, Freedom Wars, Saint Seiya: Sanctuary Battle and Sonic Generations.

Check out the 1st trailer for the game with brief gameplay snippets below:

“Caught in an unexpected temporal phenomenon, seven ordinary citizens find themselves trapped in a Temporal Seam: they share their prison with the Raider, a menacing enemy from another timeline with overwhelming power,” reads the official synopsis of Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

According to Bandai, the first Raiders, who are the enemies of multiplayer, will be the iconic villains Cell, Buu and Frieza.

Choosing a Raider or a Survivor the player can follow a path of progression and unlock advantages (such as skins, powers and items). Survivors will also have vehicles, weapons and grappling hooks at their disposal in the fight to move faster in the scenarios, which will be quite large and fully destructible.

Bandai’s promise is that the title will have a closed beta soon. So, what did you think of Dragon Ball: The Breakers? Are you excited? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!