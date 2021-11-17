Dupla-sena 2298: check the dozens drawn today; tuesday (16)

Top Stories

On OnlyFans Mulher Melão shares breathtaking essay; check out

THE double-sentence, drew today the contest 2298 with the award of BRL 800 thousand, check now the Result of Double-sena 2298; to the dozens drawn in the 1st draw: 08-17-30-31-40-48 and 2nd drawing: 03-19-20-23-33-47. Follow all information here in the session of lotteries, of Prime Diary.

Firstly, the draw was carried out. at 20h in the space of Savings Bank in São Paulo – SP, and was broadcast by the digital channels of the Box: Youtube and Facebook, in addition to TV network.

To bet on the next competitions from double-sentence, you just need to go to one Lottery Houses or enjoy the convenience of Accredited Online Lotteries, that receive bets until 3pm. At Online Cash Lotteries receive bets until 7pm.

Always bet, to place a single bet with two games of 6 dozens, you just need to shell out BRL 2.5. A very small amount, and those who get 6, 5, 4 and 3 win prizes.

Result of the Double-sena 2298 (11/16)

Check out the Result of the Double-sena 2298 which came out right after the draw was held at 8 pm, see the dozens drawn in this Tuesday, for the award of BRL 800 thousand:

1st draw: 08-17-30-31-40-48

2nd drawing: 03-19-20-23-33-47

So, if you weren’t one of the winners, don’t worry. Likewise, the next game will be held at Thursday, since the double-sentence holds drawings three times a week.

Your bet has been awarded! know how to receive the award.

First, receive an award from the Lotteries Cash, it’s simple, just go to any accredited lottery outlet or one of the agencies of the Box, in the case of prizes above R$1,903.98, you only receive it at Caixa. In conclusion, to receive your prize it is necessary to present original proof of identity with CPF and receipt of the winning bet, do not forget to insert your CPF on the back of the bet.

