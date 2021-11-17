Eagle: IBM Introduces Quantum Processor With Power That Can No Longer Be Simulated by Conventional Computers | Technology

The development of quantum computing, destined to revolutionize computing as we know it, by exponentially increasing the computation capacity of machines, has been making remarkable advances in recent years. The youngest of them has as protagonist the North American IBM, which presented at its event, on Tuesday, the Eagle, a quantum processor of 127 quantum bits, or qubits. Its potency doubles that of the Zuchongzhi, developed by engineers at China University of Science and Technology and Beijing’s Tsinghua University, and which so far has been the most advanced — its creators said in the magazine. science that it was able to solve in about three minutes a problem of generating random numbers that the most powerful usual supercomputers would take 600 million years.

IBM’s new processor has the ability to pulverize that brand. “The Eagle is a milestone because it surpasses the 100 qubit barrier. It has reached the limit where its calculation power can no longer be simulated with classic processors”, says Zaira Nazario, technical director of Quantum Computing Theory and Applications at IBM, via videoconference. According to the company, the number of classic bits needed to equal the computing power of the 127-qubit processor surpasses the total number of atoms contained in the 7.5 billion human beings alive today.

Advancement is important, but we are still far from seeing quantum computers take computing to an unknown level. For this, its power will need to be around one million qubits. “The arrival of the Eagle processor is an important step towards the day in which quantum computers can surpass classical computers in significant levels”, adds Darío Gil, vice president and director of research at IBM, in a statement. The technology company intends to prepare a new 433-qubit processor by next year and, in 2023, another 1,121.

That’s Eagle, IBM’s new quantum processor.

IBM and Google lead the race to produce the first commercial-use quantum computer, a competition in which other companies such as Microsoft and Intel also participate. This at the business level, because in geopolitics the game is between the US and China, with Europe as an observer. Continuing with this reading, the US can score a goal, although they have everything to lose the game. The figures are stubborn when it comes to investment in research and development. And China’s disbursement is unrivaled: between 2017 and 2020, it allocated 10 billion dollars to the quantum computing programs of its research centers. The US wants to dedicate 1.2 billion by 2023, while the EU will invest a billion by 2026.

Theoretical physics turned into technology

As its name implies, quantum computing takes advantage of the fundamental quantum nature of matter at subatomic levels to offer the possibility of vastly greater computing power. Conventional computers work with a binary system: that of the digits 0 and 1 (hence the term “digital”). These zeros and ones, the bits, translate in the physical world into small electrical currents generated in transistors. A modern, state-of-the-art chip contains billions of transistors, capable of performing complex operations in a matter of seconds. But, as much as miniaturization advances, there will come a time when it will not be possible to put more transistors on a single chip.

Quantum computing breaks down these physical barriers with a proposal that defies understanding: instead of using transistors that can generate 0 or 1 states, it uses so-called quantum bits, or qubits, which can be in 0 or 1, but also in a superposition of both states. This superposition of states, as well as other properties such as quantum entanglement, is what makes possible an exponentially greater computation capacity (the number of operations grows exponentially, two to the highest n). With two qubits it is possible to do four operations; with 10 qubits, 1,024 operations are performed, and so on.

Developing the infrastructure needed to host and exploit qubits is very complex. They use microwaves, ion traps and superconducting rings. Engineers had to face problems such as cooling the processor (qubits need to operate at temperatures close to absolute zero, or -273 degrees Celsius) and total isolation of its surroundings, as any interaction (such as noise) can destabilize them . It is difficult to know how far these new computers will go if they continue to improve. For the time being, they are expected to significantly boost the study of new materials, the development of drugs and the exploration of the universe, or to solve problems related to machine learning (machine learning), the most promising artificial intelligence technique today.

The cryptography used today would become obsolete when quantum computing reaches a certain state of maturity. “If you create a revolutionary technology, you also have a responsibility to mitigate the risks it entails”, says Nazario. “In this case, other cryptographic mechanisms were developed that quantum computing cannot break. Institutions that want to keep their data safe for decades should now bet on these methods.”

