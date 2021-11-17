Economy worsens projection for 2021 and 2022

The Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy today worsened its official projections for inflation and for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) both in 2021 and in 2022.

Now, the estimate is for an increase in GDP of 5.1% this year, against 5.3% before. For next year, the projection increased to 2.1%, from 2.5% in September. The market continues to further reduce its projections for the evolution of activity in this and next year, according to the Focus bulletin released yesterday by the BC (Central Bank).

The expectation for inflation (IPCA) in 2021 increased from 7.9% to 9.7%. For 2022, the IPCA projection increased from 3.75% to 4.7%.

The center of the inflation target is 3.75% this year and 3.5% the next, in both cases with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points more or less.

In justifying the revision of the projections, the secretary of Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsid, he said, at a press conference, that the international scenario has worsened, citing the energy crisis that affects some countries in Europe and the breakdown of production chains.

“It seems to me that demand has been repressed and we will have some good results next year,” he said.

Among the positive factors for growth prospects in 2021, the folder mentioned the good statistical loading of 2020, the high savings rate, the rapid recovery of investment, in the robust credit market and the recovery of services, especially provided to families.

The document, on the other hand, cites risks, such as the water issue and an eventual worsening of the covid-19 pandemic.

Sachsid I also said that a fundamental difference in the vision of SPE is expected to absorb around 5 million new workers into the labor market over the next 12 months, 3.4 million of which in the informal sector.

“The strength of the resumption of the job market seems to us to be sufficient to guarantee growth above 2% next year,” said the secretary.

“It is expected that, with the resumption of informal employment, the participation rate and the level of occupation will return to their historical levels, and, with that, the product will grow at the projected rate”, completed the SPE, considering that the uncertainty is inherent in the projections and that they tend to be revised as the economy suffers new shocks.

The ministry also maintained the economic growth projections for 2023, 2024 and 2025 — all at 2.5%.

pessimistic market

Government projections are more optimistic than those of the financial market. Data from the Focus bulletin show that experts are now projecting economic growth of less than 1% in 2022.

The survey showed that expectations for GDP expansion next year dropped for the sixth week in a row and reached 0.93%, from 1% the week before.

The scenario for this year has also worsened, with economic growth now estimated at 4.88%, from 4.93% before.

The projection for inflation in 2021 in the survey increased for the 32nd time in a row, and the market now sees an increase in the IPCA of 9.77%, from 9.33% before. For 2022 the account rose to 4.79%, from 4.63%.

Sachsida argued that the Ministry of Economy’s projections for economic activity were correct in 2019, 2020 and 2021, even when contrary to estimates made by the market, and reinforced the belief in a better performance for 2022 than calculated by economists.

“Credibility is conquered and we conquer ours”, he said, regarding the accounts made by the Economic Policy Secretariat.

The Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget at the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said that the parameters released today will be used in a message modifying the 2022 budget piece, in early December. Colnago also highlighted that the government continues to aim at fiscal consolidation.

“The government has never abandoned the prospect of fiscal consolidation,” he said during a press conference.

With Estadão Content and Reuters.