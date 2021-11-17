Eduardo Leite says he has more chances of being elected in 2022 and denies request to postpone PSDB caucuses

In an interview with Jovem Pan News, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul stated that he is confident in his internal party victory in the first round next Sunday, becoming a candidate for the presidency of the Republic

Reproduction/Facebook/Eduardo Leite The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, is vying for the chance to be the official PSDB candidate for the presidency of the Republic in 2022



The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, and the former senator Arthur Virgil released notes last Monday, 15, stating that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, had asked postponement of PSDB previews. The fact caused a certain crisis in the party. In response, Leite posted on Twitter saying that the information is false and that he and the entire team are working with absolute confidence in the victory. In a live interview with Jornal da Manhã this Tuesday, 16, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul once again denied the request for a postponement. He also said that he believes he has more chances of being elected president of the Republic in 2022, since it has the same level of voting intention as Doria in the polls, but much lower rejection.

“The note clearly tries to create a factoid in the final stretch of the PSDB’s decision. They try to create some kind of fact that destabilizes an advantage that we have within the previews, wanting to imply that we would be wanting to postpone it with some other intention. It’s absolutely not true. There was a meeting yesterday with representatives of the candidacies in which a debate was opened about some flaws that are still observed in relation to the application. Other candidates suggested that the voters should be voted in person and that, eventually, the weight of affiliates who voted through the application was even despised or reduced. What was said in this discussion that took place yesterday is that it is better to guarantee through the application the vote of a greater number of people, even if a postponement was eventually necessary, than to do a vote on the 21st with a smaller number of participants. That was the question in a debate, in a discussion between the representatives of the candidacies, who are affiliated with the party, above all, wanting to find the best way for this decision in the previews to be given with all the legitimacy it needs to have, in order to define the candidacy. by the PSDB. To state that there was a referral, a request for adjournment, is, without a doubt, unfortunately, the attempt to create a factoid in this last week of the PSDB previews. For our part, the previews take place on the 21st, with all members voting there through the app”, explained Leite.

Comparing himself to the party’s internal opponents, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul stated that their possible governments would be very similar, as they belong to the same party, but that he has more chances of winning the 2022 electoral race. there is a lot of convergence about how the government should organize itself, the public policies that should be prioritized, it doesn’t mean that we think exactly the same, but we have a lot of convergence of thought. What we call the debate is who has more chances of winning the election, since we think in the same way, a government would be similar, with some reservations. Research is indicating this. We have the same level of voting intentions, even though I am much less known, and the rejection of other candidacies, especially the governor of São Paulo, is more than double our rejection. This is not an attack, I’m not saying that the rejection is fair, it even seems unfair, as I know and follow the work done by Governor João Doria, who I think is a serious person who works hard and seeks to deliver results to your State. But it is a fact, this rejection is very high, at the level of candidacies that are polarizing today. And this makes it very difficult for the PSDB to seek to take the lead in the next political process. In other words, we have more space to grow, to talk to voters, to be able to sensitize people based on knowledge, which is the weakness I have, to become better known, but it is not the rejection that the other candidacy has. So we have more possibilities to grow and win these elections”, he analyzed. Leite also stressed that he is confident for the electoral caucuses next Sunday, 21st, and said that there is an advantage among voters. “We are in the lead, it is not our place to estimate the percentage, but we are very confident that we will have a victory in the first round of the caucuses on the 21st. data, but we trust very strongly in the victory”, concluded.