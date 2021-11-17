Einstein was wrong? Scientist says that Big Bang did not originate the Universe – 11/17/2021

A new study carried out at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, initiated with the aim of better understanding how gravity behaves outside the Earth, found results that could begin to change the understanding of one of the most accepted theories in science: that of the Big Bang , a great explosion that gave rise to the Universe, which is based, in part, on Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.

According to the research, the Universe did not have a starting point at the Big Bang. It has always existed. “It’s not that Einstein’s theory is wrong. [do espaço], his theory cannot be applied, so we explored new paths”, stated the Tilt the physical engineer Bruno Bento, 25, Portuguese scientist author of the study.

The survey results were published in September this year on the arXivLabs platform, maintained by the University of cornell, for the dissemination of research that has not yet been submitted to scientific journals. He awaits review by other scientists for this process.

The article, entitled If Team had at the beginning (If time had not started, in English), it was written together with the researcher Stav Zalele, PhD student in theoretical physics at Imperial college of London, and guided by British physics helen fay Dowker, also a teacher at the Imperial college.

And what would be the new paths?

In his work, the researcher used a theory of quantum gravity, relatively new in the field of physics, called Causal Set Theory, to support his thesis. It is used to study regions of space known as singularities — classic examples of these singularities would be black holes.

Bento began working with Causal Set Theory during his master’s degree in theoretical physics at Imperial college of London, attracted mainly for the idea of ​​unraveling the concepts of time physics and Quantum Gravitation. “I immediately liked how theory starts from problems in a very focused way and uses that to propose a solution,” he said.

According to the researcher, who is currently studying for a doctorate in Cosmology and String Theory at the University of Liverpool, the explanation behind the formation of the Universe has mathematical and not only physical aspects, and Einstein’s Theory of Relativity does not encompass understanding. of these most recent fields.

“When we calculate certain quantities in physics using General Relativity, like the gravitational force at a given point in space, we expect to get a finite result, like 10, 100 or 1,000. But in some cases [do espaço], there are infinite amounts. For example, the curvature of space-time at the center of a black hole is infinite”, explains the researcher.

It is in this aspect that Bento says that science sees limitations to Einstein’s study. And this is because an infinite result is not considered physical, as it is not a number that can be determined and used in a mathematical equation.

Thus, it can be considered that singularities (such as the black hole) cannot be explained by physical processes. The mechanisms of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, then, fail to help in the understanding of these singular regions.

Another characteristic of singularities is that they are infinitesimal (which in mathematics means an amount that is closer to zero), which makes them smaller than anything analyzed through the eyes of physics.

And what does the Big Bang have to do with it?

According to the most classic interpretation of Einstein’s theory, the Universe started at a singularity. The Big Bang was the moment when all the matter that existed, concentrated in an infinitesimal point, began to expand violently.

However, if singularities are infinite, says Bento, then the phenomenon cannot be considered as a beginning, since, by definition, something that is infinite does not have a beginning or an end.

Based on this relationship, the Portuguese researcher and other scientists on his team arrived at the theoretical understanding that the Universe could then simply have always existed.

The explanation that makes sense, according to them, enters into the Causal Set Theory, which encompasses points related to each other in space-time in which the only structure that connects them is the causal relationship between any other elements in time.

It seems confused, but the researcher gives an example closer to our reality. “We can imagine a causal ensemble like a jigsaw puzzle: seen from a distance, it looks like a continuous photograph. But, up close, we see that it’s composed of individual pieces of a specific size that we can count.”

Another example would be a computer screen, which seems to show us continuous images, but if we give a zoom, we see that it is made up of several individual pixels, which have a specific size and that we can count.

“In our work, the Big Bang would not be considered as a beginning. [existir] an infinite causal set for the past, so there would always be something before,” explained Bento.

This does not mean that the Big Bang did not exist, but rather that it was a moment in the evolution of this causal set, not the beginning of everything that exists.

“It’s amazing the amount of physical phenomena that seem totally impossible in our intuition and that we can study and detect experimentally”, highlighted the Tilt about his passion for the field he studies.

Next steps

The researchers’ completed article is available for free reading on the arXiv platform. As highlighted above, research must still undergo peer review, an essential part of scientific publication, which confirms the validity of the reported science — these are common steps in several areas of academic knowledge.

And this process will not be simple, as the forecasts of the Causal Set Theory cannot be tested through the classical scientific method (like using laboratory tests), but only through mathematical models.

However, the results of Bento’s study pave the way for other scientists to explore this thesis.

And it is worth reinforcing again: the work does not displace the theory of General Relativity, but rather, it seeks other scales that allow filling the gaps left by Einstein’s formulas.

“The question now is whether we can define dynamics or processes that generate these causal sets and whether they are reasonable [para o entendimento científico]. For example, they allow themselves to make the connection with General Relativity, which is so well studied”, concluded Benedict.