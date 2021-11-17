Eletrobras (ELET3 ELET6) has 65% lower profit in the 3rd quarter, of BRL 964.5 million

SAO PAULO – Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) recorded net income of R$964.561 million in the balance sheet for the 3rd quarter, 65.7% below the profit of R$2.814 billion a year earlier. This drop was due to adjustments in the booking of provisions for contingencies in the amount of R$9.434 billion.

According to the company, the revision of estimates for the provision of compulsory loans, which totaled approximately R$ 8.926 billion in the 3rd quarter, came after judgment by the STJ of Internal Appeal in Special Appeal No. 1.734,115/PR and the recent approvals of unfavorable reports in the fiscal year 2021.

The amount of BRL 8.926 billion includes, among other things, BRL 5.253 billion related to the reclassification, from risk of remote loss to risk of probable loss, of certain disputes related to the beginning of the statute of limitations for the collection of reflex remunerative interest .

In addition, the provision of R$2.180 billion resulting from a change in the timeframe for the provision of a controversial portion to contemplate definitive decisions with a different understanding of the company, as well as the registration of unfavorably ratified reports, weighed heavily.

“We review our provisions as part of our ongoing assessment of the changing, and often unpredictable, legal landscape with respect to compulsory loan disputes,” the company said.

Positive highlights of Eletrobras’ balance sheet

According to the company, the result had the transmission segment as a positive point, mainly due to the accounting of contracts renewed by Law 12,783/2021, as a result of the reprofiling of the financial component of RBSE, in the amount of R$ 4,859 million.

The result was also positively affected by the Hydrological Risk Renegotiation, in the amount of R$ 4.266 billion, arising from Aneel Resolution No. 2,932 and 2,919/21/21, which ratified the extension of the terms of grants for several Eletrobras hydroelectric plants.

Another positive highlight of the quarter is the reversal of impairments of R$454 million, mainly influenced by the reduction in discount rates, highlighting the reversal of R$265 million in the Santa Cruz and Furnas plants.

Operational Performance

Net operating revenue went from R$ 6.626 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2020 to R$ 9.957 billion in the same period this year, an increase of 50%.

This advance was influenced by the effect on transmission revenue from the periodic tariff review, and, in generation, by the better performance in bilateral contracts and higher settlement revenue with the CCEE.

Income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) IFRS, which totaled BRL 5.369 billion in the 3rd quarter of last year, advanced to BRL 5.596 billion in the third quarter of this year.

recurring numbers

Meanwhile, recurring net operating revenue grew by 45%, from R$6.891 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to R$9,977 million in the same period this year.

Recurring EBTIDA increased by 70% to R$5.598 billion. “Recurring growth demonstrates the improvement in the Company’s operating performance”, pointed out the company.

Eletrobras operates in the generation, transmission and commercialization segment, controlling 5 operating subsidiaries and a holding company – Eletropar. It also holds 50% of the share capital of Itaipu Binacional.

