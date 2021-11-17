Elon Musk closes partnership with the Brazilian government for the satellite network in the Amazon – 11/16/2021 – Market

The Brazilian government and SpaceX, owned by businessman Elon Musk, closed an agreement to offer internet in remote areas of Brazil using low-altitude satellite technology, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The folder says that the program should start to be implemented in 2022. The partnership for low-orbit satellites does not depend on bidding, and can be closed through an administrative process via Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). SpaceX has requested a license from the autarchy and is awaiting release.

The technology will be incorporated into the Wi-Fi Brazil program, and the idea is for access to be taken to schools in rural areas and the Amazon. Satellites can help monitor deforestation in the forest.

“Our goal is to bring the internet to rural areas and remote places, in addition to helping to control fires and illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest,” said Minister Fábio Faria, who met with Musk in Austin, Texas, this Monday afternoon. -Monday (15). The partnership was confirmed this Tuesday (16).

“With better connectivity, we can help ensure the preservation of the Amazon and prevent illegal deforestation,” commented Musk, in a video posted on Faria’s social networks. The two talked for a few weeks before closing the deal.

SpaceX, which has also invested in space tourism, has about 4,500 low-altitude orbiting satellites. The category includes equipment that is in orbit at up to 2,000 km in altitude. As a comparison, commercial aircraft fly about 10 km above the ground.

Competing in the market with other giants like Amazon, Musk is expected to invest US$ 30 billion (R$ 162.5 billion) in the project called Starlink, which has already placed more than 1,500 satellites into orbit to provide internet to nearly 70,000 users.

In July, SpaceX signed a partnership with Chile, where it will enable internet in two cities. To make the connection, the company delivered satellite signal reception kits, which will allow free access services for a year. Afterwards, the cost must be absorbed by the municipalities. The company has pledged to offer a potential download speed ranging from 50 Mb/s to 150 Mb/s — 50 Mb/s is enough to download a five-minute song every second.

Last week, in Glasgow, Faria also met with British company OneWeb, which operates in the same sector, has 350 low-orbit satellites and intends to double the operation next year. Like SpaceX, the company has already asked Anatel for a license to operate in the country.

On November 5, the Brazilian government held the auction of the 5G, which moved R$47.2 billion and generated obligations for the winning operators of the lots over the next 20 years.

Of course, Vivo and Tim, who won national lots, will have to implement connectivity projects in public schools. Tim, Algar Telecom and Fly Link took regional lots that have the same requirement.