Embraer announces agreement to develop Senna branded flying car

Eve Air Mobility, a company created by Embraer (Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica), is going to partner with the Senna brand to build a flying car. The announcement was made this Wednesday (17).

The brands promise design, colors and the car’s interior, the eVTOL Eve-Senna, in tune with cutting-edge technological projects to offer the crew an unusual experience. “I’m confident this partnership will go a long way toward inspiring new generations to develop the technologies that will transform the future,” said Andre Stein, CEO of EVE.

The partnership also proposes solutions for urban mobility in Brazil and worldwide. The agreement takes place as EVE, an organization created by Embraer to accelerate the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem, celebrates its first year of operation.

The design of the eVTOL Eve-Senna is inspired by the vision of the Senna brand, informs the Embraer website, with a surprising futuristic style. The vehicle will also be used to improve the planet’s quality of life.

The Senna brand was created by three-time Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna, in 1992. It is supported by the Ayrton Senna Institute, which develops educational technologies that benefit millions of children and young people annually throughout Brazil.

EVE is a new, independent company. With a startup mentality, supported by Embraer’s history of more than 50 years of aerospace experience, it focuses on contributing to the construction of a sustainable ecosystem. Its vertical electric aircraft (EVA), in addition to a unique air traffic management solution, makes the company a relevant competitor in the air segment. EVE is the first company formed from EmbraerX.