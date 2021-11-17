Entitled to ‘olé’, Bolivia joins the G-5 and complicate Uruguay

Using strength when playing in the city of La Paz, Bolivia beat Uruguay 3-0 this Tuesday (16) in the 14th Round of Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. Now, La Verde has 15 points in the eighth position, but only two units from fifth place, Peru, while Celeste dropped to seventh place with 16 units.







The match was played at Hernando Siles, in La Paz (Press Release/Conmebol) Photo: Throw!

In the first half of the initial stage, the panorama drawn had the Bolivians for much longer with the ball at their feet, but having extreme difficulty dismantling Uruguay’s defensive system, which retreated nine players behind the ball’s line, leaving only Agustín Álvarez more forward . On the other hand, the charrúa team could not go out at speed to take advantage of their opponent’s more advanced posture. Remaining, most of the time, just focused on closing the spaces and preventing the goal defended by Fernando Muslera from being threatened.

Even without showing such offensive volume, the Bolivia team counted on a considerable mistake by Muslera to open the count and make the party of those present at Hernando Siles. On a ball that was crossed in the area by Arce, Marcelo Moreno stretched out and, even without touching, the Uruguayan who didn’t hold it seems to have fooled the goalkeeper and saw the ball hit the crossbar before going to the back of the net.

In the final minutes of the first half, the game that already seemed to be “the face” of Bolivia was even better for the hosts using the aerial ball. In a corner kick taken by Arce from the left side, Marcelo Moreno went up with freedom and tried hard, in Muslera’s right corner, who even jumped, but didn’t reach.

Seeing themselves forced to go out more into the game and seek recovery both in the match and in the qualifiers, Uruguay came back from the locker room with greater aggressiveness in the offensive sector where, in a few passes, the spaces began to open up. It was during this period that Agustín Álvarez went out of the way for Carlos Lampe’s important defense and, in Facundo Torres’ cross, Lampe’s partial defense didn’t turn into a goal because the defense cut the ball over the line.

Even without being able to assert themselves in attack as in the first 45 minutes, Bolivia had an excellent opportunity to get even closer to victory when Marcelo Moreno received a penalty to his feet by Giovanni González in Algarañaz. However, in the hit, the shirt 9 caught under the ball and saw it go over the crossbar.

The game could have gained a ‘spice’ in relation to the final minutes when Algarañaz ended up exaggerating the split with defender Godín and was sent off with a direct red card, leaving the visitors with a man in hand. However, even outnumbered, the move on the right side had Saucedo with space to make the cross and Arce, jumping higher than Uruguay’s defenders, scoring Bolivia’s third goal in La Paz.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

BOLIVIA 3 x 0 URUGUAY

Local: Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz (BOL)

Date and time: 11/16/2021 – 17h (Brasilia)

Arbitrators: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (BRA)

Assistants: Danilo Simon Manis and Bruno Raphael Pires (both BRA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (BRA)

Yellow cards: Quinteros (BOL); Giovanni González (URU)

Red cards: Algarañaz (BOL)

GOALS: Arce (29’/1°T and 33’/2°T), Marcelo Moreno (45’/1°T)

BOLIVIA (Technician: César Farías)

Lampe; Diego Bejarano, Quinteros and José Sagredo, Roberto Fernández (Enoumba, at halftime), Leonel Justiniano, Villarroel (Saucedo, 13’/2°T), Ábrego (Algarañaz, 13’/2°T) and Rodrigo Ramallo (Saavedra , at 25’/2°T); Arce (Franz Gonzáles, 39’/2°T) and Marcelo Moreno.

URUGUAY (Technician: Óscar Tabárez)

Muslera; Cáceres, Godín, Giménez and Piquerez (Giovanni González, at halftime); Vecino (Suárez, at halftime), Torreira (Arambarri, at 22’/2°T), Bentancur, Nández (Brian Rodríguez, at 18’/2°T) and Facundo Torres (Jonathan Rodríguez, at 30’/2°T) ); Agustín Álvarez.