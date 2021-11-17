Europe qualifiers: understand the format, the draw and the recap dates for the World Cup

With the end of the first stage of the European Qualifiers, all ten teams that are classified directly for the 2022 World Cup have already been defined, as well as the twelve that will compete in a repechage for the competition. Understand the entire format of playoffs.

See the Qualifiers table



All the teams that will compete in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup have already been defined. Portugal, Sweden, Italy, Ukraine, Wales, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Poland, Northern Macedonia, Austria and the Czech Republic will compete in recap.

The ten teams that finished second in their groups will face Austria and the Czech Republic, classified by the Nations League. The draw, which will take place on November 26, will divide them into three groups of four teams, and the semi-finals and finals will be played in single games. Finally, the winners of each key will be ranked.

If Portugal or Italy are drawn in the same bracket, the last two European Cup champions may be left out of the 2022 World Cup.

The semifinals will be played on March 24th and 25th, 2022, and the finals will be played on March 28th and 29th of next year.

FOREST IN AFRICA

This Tuesday, the ten African teams that will compete in the knockout for five spots in the World Cup were also defined. Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal and Nigeria will play the second game at home and can only face Cameroon, Mali, Congo, Egypt and Ghana. The games will also take place in March 2022.