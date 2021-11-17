Europe tightens restrictions on unvaccinated as covid’s fourth wave advances – International

ROME — As temperatures drop and coronavirus infections rise across the Europe, countries are increasingly introducing restrictions aimed at unvaccinated people, responsible for a new wave of contagions that jeopardize economic recovery, public health and a possible return to pre-pandemic freedoms.

On Monday, Austria set a new standard for such measures in the West. Facing a 134% increase in covid-19 cases over the past two weeks, the Austrian government began to restrict the movement in travel, work, schools, businesses and medical assistance for unvaccinated people over 12 years of age.

“Our task as the federal government is to protect the people of Austria,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said at a news conference on Sunday. “We are fulfilling this obligation.”

Austria’s move matches the pattern among European governments of passing rules to make life difficult for the unvaccinated, in the hope that they will decide to immunize themselves. Taken together, these measures are a sad and obvious sign that a virus that has briefly appeared to be part of Europe’s past is still in its present — and perhaps in its future.

THE World Health Organization recently warned that Europe has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic and that 500,000 people could die of covid-19 on the continent in the coming months. Europe recorded a 10% increase in covid-19 deaths and a 7% increase in new coronavirus infections in the first week of November compared to the previous week.

Hospitalizations and deaths occur mainly in Eastern Europe, but the new wave threatens economic recoveries and holiday holidays across the continent. A return to normality resulting from the success of vaccination campaigns is increasingly threatened by people who do not get vaccinated, offering space for the virus to proliferate.

It is for this reason that governments across Europe have taken extra measures to restrict unvaccinated people. The new rules in Austria lead to “a massive reduction in contacts between vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Eva Schernhammer, a professor at the University of Medicine in Vienna, told the BBC.

Similarly, in the Germany, which has been plagued by a resurgence of the contagions, the newly elected government has said it will impose more restrictive measures on unvaccinated people, including forcing them to test negative for coronaviruses in order to travel by bus and train. In France, booster doses will become a prerequisite for people over 65 to obtain health passports. And in Italy, vaccination, recent recovery of covid-19 or frequent tests performed will be mandatory for workers.

Despite this, some European leaders considered Austria’s new measures to be excessive. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, whose country has seen an eruption of new cases in recent weeks, has maintained its resistance to the mandatory use of masks and health passports.

“Our mainland friends have been forced to respond with varying degrees of new restrictions, from full lockdowns to lockdowns for unvaccinated people, to restrictions on store opening hours and social gatherings,” Johnson, who doubled hers, said on Monday. bet on vaccination, stating that booster doses will be offered to all adults over 40 years old and that second doses will be made available to teenagers aged 16 and 17, who so far have only been inoculated with the first. Johnson said he was concerned about “storm clouds that are building over the continent.”

This is especially the case in Eastern Europe, where scars from the wounds left by decades of misinformation under communist regimes seem to have opened up and spread skepticism towards medical science. Romania, which has the second lowest vaccination rate in Europe, recently recorded the world’s highest rate of covid-19 deaths per inhabitant. In Bulgaria, hospitals are full.

Last month, Latvia, a small Baltic country where resistance to vaccination is high, especially among the ethnic Russian population, responded to the outbreak with a complete lockdown. Russia and Ukraine, which have vaccination rates below 50%, have also adopted comprehensive restrictions. Infections have been on the rise along the borders of Western Europe.

In Germany, which has seen a sharp rise in cases in part because of slow delivery of booster shots, officials hoped that forcing people to undergo frequent tests would motivate them to get vaccinated. But the country will again try to keep more accurate records of the virus by offering free tests to all adults in the country. The government has suggested that these tests could be required for entry to events and certain venues, even for vaccinated people.

Infections have also increased in northern Italy, along the country’s border with Austria and Slovenia. With a vaccination rate of the population over 12 years old above 80%, Italy applies some of the most restrictive measures in Europe, through a health passport that requires constant vaccination or testing to allow people to work.

The Italian government has announced in recent days that taxis will be able to transport a maximum of two people, unless the passengers are from the same family, and has allowed health authorities or the railway police to stop trains if passengers experience symptoms that could be associated with covid-19 .

“I am concerned about a possible increase in the number of cases before Christmas,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said at a news conference on Sunday, adding that the strict health passport was designed to allow trade to remain open and that the country can continue to carry out its activities, without having to close.

“Look at the other European states”, added Di Maio, “which have lower vaccination rates than ours, they are applying a series of measures much more restrictive than ours”.

THE Greece introduced rules this month requiring unvaccinated people to submit rapid or negative PCR tests to access public services, banks, shops and beauty salons. The same goes for entry into cafes and restaurants, which prompted a 24-hour strike planned for Tuesday to protest the new measures. Greek authorities said they are considering more restrictive measures for unvaccinated people.

France announced that masks will again be required in elementary schools and that it will tighten restrictions in view of the increase in cases, after the number of daily infections has more than doubled compared to the beginning of October, from 4,000 to 8,000 .

Persons over 65 will need to take the booster dose to maintain their eligibility on health passports to attend restaurants, museums and long train journeys.

Countries successful in vaccinating large swaths of their populations have instead lifted restrictions. Portugal, which vaccinated about 90% of the population, on October 1 reduced the requirement for health passports and lifted almost all restrictions related to the coronavirus. THE Spain, with a vaccination rate of 80%, does not require health passports.

But the trend appears to be much more intensifying restrictions, as winter approaches and the virus spreads.

Even the region of the Basque Country, in northern Spain, this Tuesday is expected to announce restrictions on agglomerations in cities with high rates of infection. And the Austrian chancellor made it clear that the only way for Europe to get rid of the pandemic and the lockdowns is vaccination.

“My very clear goal is for people who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated; and not lock up people who have been vaccinated at home,” Schallenberg told Austrian radio Ö1, according to the Associated Press. “In the long run, the only way out of this vicious circle — and it’s a vicious circle, between waves of infection and lockdowns, in which we can’t stay forever — is vaccination.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL