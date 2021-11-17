Everything I eat causes burning, reflux, and swelling; What can it be? – 11/16/2021

The first step is to try to figure out if, in fact, everything you eat causes these symptoms. Burning and reflux are the main signs of the so-called gastroesophageal reflux disease, which consists of pathological relaxation of the sphincter, the muscle that joins the esophagus to the stomach. What happens is that after swallowing, this valve relaxes to allow food to enter the stomach. The muscle then contracts to prevent food and stomach acid from returning to the esophagus. Eventually, the sphincter inappropriately relaxes, allowing stomach acid to return to the esophagus, then causing the symptoms of heartburn and regurgitation.

On the other hand, bloating can happen due to difficulty in emptying the stomach, or food intolerances. Therefore, it is extremely important to seek the help of a gastroenterologist. The healthcare professional will do all the necessary tests to identify what is actually behind the symptoms you reported and thus prescribe the correct treatment.

On a daily basis, you can also take some actions that can prevent the appearance of these symptoms. Starting with dietary re-education. Avoid foods that are harmful, organize meal times, which should be regular and not exaggerated in large quantities, limit fluid intake during meals, avoid eating and then go to bed (wait at least 2 hours), stop smoking and drinking alcoholic beverages and, whenever necessary, losing weight.

You need to pay attention to your diet. This is because fatty, spicy foods, fried foods, tomato sauces, mint, juices and citrus fruits, carbonated drinks (sparkling water, soft drinks), coffee and chocolates are the most related to reflux, as they interfere with the relaxation of the sphincter. Carbohydrates contained in pasta, beans, lentils, milk and dairy products, some fruits and honey can cause discomfort in intolerant patients, whose digestion is reduced for these foods, increasing the production of gas, which can trigger the sensation of bloating.

Some physical exercise can also contribute to the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux. Therefore, try to avoid activities that put pressure on the stomach, such as abdominals, for example, or other exercises while lying down. This helps to put pressure on the stomach, which in turn spills the contents back into the esophagus.

Sources: Marcelo Vicente, gastroenterologist at the HULW-UFPB/Ebserh Hospital Universitário Lauro Wanderley of the Federal University of Paraíba linked to the Brazilian Hospital Services Company; Roberta Perin Lunkes, Physician at the Department of Gastroenterology and Digestive System Surgery at Hospital Moinhos de Vento, in Porto Alegre; Vanessa Prado, digestive tract surgeon and physician at the Digestive System Specialties Center, Hospital Nove de Julho, in São Paulo.