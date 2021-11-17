Thamirys Andrade – 12:18 | Updated on 11/17/2021 1:01 PM



Sophia Urista Photos: Reproduction / Youtube

Lead singer of rock band Brass Against, former The Voice Sophia Urista caused controversy by urinating in the face of a fan during a concert at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Florida, USA.

The 36-year-old singer’s attitude became a police case after a person filed a police report against her at the Daytona Beach police station. The event could result in a fine of one thousand dollars (BRL 5.5 thousand) or one year in prison, for an obscene act.

The scene took place when a fan was invited to take the stage while the band covered the song Wake Up by Rage Against the Machine. The man lay down on the floor of the stage, and the singer placed her pelvic region just above his head, lowered his pants and urinated in the man’s face.

After the incident, the band went public to apologize for the vocalist’s behavior.

– We had a lot of fun last night at Rockville’s Welcome. Sophia let herself go. It’s not something the rest of us expected and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thank you for bringing up the energy last night, Daytona – they said.

Singer Sophia Urista also acknowledged having gone too far and apologized for having urinated in the fan’s face.

– I would like to talk about my performance at the Rockville Metal Festival in Daytona. I’ve always pushed the limits of music and stages. That night, I ended up going too far. I love my family, band and fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did. I apologize and would like to let them know that I didn’t want to hurt anyone.

The New York Post told the New York Post that authorities are looking into the case and that it could be found in violation of state statute, which prohibits “exposing your sexual organs in public or on other people’s private facilities in a vulgar manner. ”.

CAREER

Sophia Urista was born in Detroit, Michigan, and moved to New York when she turned 21 to pursue a music career. Even without the support of her conservative parents, she dropped out of medical school and went to the “Big Apple” with just $700 (the equivalent of BRL 3,800) to pursue her aspiration.

Urista’s career began to gain visibility due to her participation in The Voice program, where the artist joined the team of singer Miley Cyrus.

– I moved to New York City after college, no driver’s license, no money and no clues. [Havia] Just a feeling and a need; the need to be around a fierce creativity. After about two years of exploring myself professionally, I won a karaoke contest that set me on the path. [em] what I’m doing today as a singer,” she told Voyage Los Angeles magazine.

Sophia is currently engaged to influencer, coach, dancer and fitness trainer Jess King.

