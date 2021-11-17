Eye on the title and profile of reinforcements: Freeland opens the game about the end of the year of Botafogo | firefight

Access is guaranteed and planning is already focused on 2022, but Botafogo’s year is not over yet. That was the tone of football director Eduardo Freeland, participant of the SporTV team this Tuesday. The official told behind the scenes of the campaign and assured that the team is focused on the effort to lift the Serie B cup (see the video below) .

Titled or no title, attention is focused on the next season. The director stated that the club’s focus is to maintain the base and strengthen the cast with well-done market mining. Hot signings are not the priority. Between the renovations, Bota doesn’t throw in the towel for Navarro, but the athlete is getting closer and closer to going to the United States.

– We are still talking superficially about this, working one name or another (on impact hiring). But that’s not the focus. Our focus is performance. If we can combine this with an impactful name, which the fans will like, we will bring it. Rafael goes through that, the international career he had, he is a fan of Botafogo. Bring it already. We are looking at the market. A contract like this has to respond in the field to sustain itself – he said.

About the access campaign, the director pointed out an important factor beyond the technical and tactical aspects: the search for leaders to rebuild a dressing room that was in disrepair. Joel Carli won special accolades.

– I was impressed by the lack of leadership in the cast, it was one of the characteristics we needed to change. That was Ricardinho’s role too. And Carli gave a body, we saw that it was necessary. We brought in pillars for the cast. Gilvan is another name to be mentioned. Carli has a bond with the club, a passion, an affection. It makes a lot of difference. He’s a visceral guy on a daily basis, he contaminates the environment. Charge a lot from everyone. When he enters the field and also gives technical feedback, everything gains even more strength.

The manager also recalled the first steps of the season, which were suffered for the club. Changes in planning, new hires and a new coach were needed to ensure access. Freeland revealed that, before Enderson’s arrival, the club thought not only of Lisca, but also of Eduardo Baptista. To the delight of Alvinegros, the “good technician” was chosen and commanded the access.

