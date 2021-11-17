Fábio Faria meets Elon Musk to bring internet to the Amazon

(Play/Twitter)

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, met on Monday (15) with the founder of SpaceX, Tesla and Starlink, Elon Musk. Through social media, the minister said that soon Musk will be in Brazil “to connect rural schools and protect the Amazon using SpaceX/Starlink technology.” The meeting took place in Austin, USA.

According to the Ministry of Communications, among the issues addressed are the use of technology to preserve the Amazon Forest, to monitor deforestation and illegal fires.

Did you think we were going to stop the 5G auction? Not! Now we are going to look for innovation companies to invest in Brazil. We want the country to be Latin America’s innovation hub with 5G. I believe in 🇧🇷! #LetsDoThis @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/s7G4spT94A — Fábio Faria 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@fabiofaria) November 16, 2021

The minister said that the approximately 4,500 satellites that orbit at low altitude, belonging to Elon Musk’s companies, could collaborate in this monitoring, which could combine technology from Musk’s companies with the Ministry of Communications’ Wi-Fi Brazil program.

