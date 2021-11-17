Fábio Santos returns, and Willian follows out; see Corinthians related list to catch Flamengo | corinthians

Midfielder Willian will be embezzled by Corinthians again for this Wednesday’s match, against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will have Globo broadcast and real-time monitoring of ge .

Out since October 13th, in the victory against Fluminense, the shirt 10 has resumed his training routine, but still does not meet the conditions for the game. Willian suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and had a four to five week recovery period. He has already lost six matches against Timon.

Left-back Fábio Santos is back in line after being suspended. After Lucas Piton’s good performance against Cuiabá, the coach can keep the boy in the veteran’s spot.

A possible Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Gabriel, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes; Job

See too:

+ Corinthians only depends on you to reach the G-4; simulate

+ Sylvinho, finally, equals Mancini in numbers in the Arena

1 of 2 Fábio Santos and Willian at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fábio Santos and Willian at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Timão is still unable to count on Colombian Victor Cantillo, who is defending his team in the qualifiers. By option, the coach Sylvinho gave up listing striker Gustavo Mantuan.

Check out the list of Corinthians related:

goalkeepers : Carlos Miguel, Cássio and Matheus Donelli

: Carlos Miguel, Cássio and Matheus Donelli Sides : Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton defenders : Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo steering wheels : Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Roni and Xavier

: Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Roni and Xavier Socks : Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto and Vitinho

: Adson, Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto and Vitinho attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

+ Read more news about Corinthians