Facily receives a contribution of US$ 250 million and may become a new Brazilian unicorn – 11/16/2021 – Market

The Facily app, for collective purchases, announced this Tuesday (16) that it received a contribution of US$ 250 million (R$ 1.369 billion) in a fourth round of financing, which puts the Brazilian company close to the condition of a unicorn — what startups valued at at least US$1 billion (R$5.47 billion) are called.

The announcement came just days after the company closed an agreement with Procon-SP to resolve complaints from consumers harmed by problems that include delays in product delivery and lack of refunds. According to Procon-SP, from the beginning of the year until October, the app registers more than 150 thousand complaints with the consumer protection agency.

“With the new investments received, the company will focus on logistical efficiency to accelerate the delivery of orders placed on the platform, in addition to working on the company’s national expansion,” stated the company in a press release.

The most recent contribution received by Facily was led by DX Ventures and Delivery Hero, with Citius also participating in the round. Before that, the company raised $116 million (BRL 635 million) in three other rounds in the last 12 months. The startup did not say what the company’s assessment after the new investment.

The company was founded by Diego Dzodan, former vice president of Facebook for Latin America, and by executives Luciano Freitas and Vitor Zaninotto, in 2018.